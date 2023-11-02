Can’t Miss Alabama: Kick off the weekend at Moss Rock Festival, harvest season

Moss Rock Festival

Explore artists, makers, crafters and design artisans at the 18th annual Moss Rock Festival (MRF) at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Nov. 4-5. Festivities include the Year of Alabama Birding with avian-inspired programming and special features, smart living market and sweetery, food trucks, live music, WonderKid Studios and giveaways. A ticket to the 12th annual Beer Garden will include a 13-ounce Belgian commemorative glass, more than 50 craft beers to sample, breweries, homebrewers, special casks/firkins, wine table, beer floats, beer snacks and football games of the day on a multiscreen display, plus a two-day admission to MRF. Purchase tickets for MRF here and tickets for the Beer Garden here. For more information about the festival, call 205-595-6306 or email mossrockfestival@gmail.com. Stay updated on Instagram and Facebook. Link here for frequently asked questions.

Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tribute to Veterans

Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a patriotic tribute, and all activities are outdoors. The newest StepStones installed at the park will be dedicated during a ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. StepStones are permanently installed at the park to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year. Prior to the event, guests can view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in the service of the nation. Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating will be provided at the event. Admission is free. On the day of the event, email riksterr@aol.com or call 205-552-9823.

City of Vestavia Hills Salute to Veterans

Join the Vestavia Hills community to honor veterans from all service branches Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will have refreshments, entertainment and programming, including antique military vehicles on display, booths offering information and services for veterans, plus children’s activities. The keynote speaker is Retired Maj. Gen. David P. Burford. The venue is the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The Vestavia Hills Arts Council will host an artwork competition in partnership with the event.

National Peanut Festival

Dothan’s National Peanut Festival will honor peanut farmers and celebrate the harvest season Nov. 3-12. The festival features a parade, car show, live entertainment and carnival food. Follow this link for the complete schedule of events. The festival is at 5622 U.S. Highway 231 S. in Dothan.

Renew Our Rivers

The final Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup for the year will be at Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River) Nov. 3-4. For details about the cleanup, contact John Thompson at 334-399-3289. Supplies for the cleanup will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways.

Alabama Pecan Festival in Mobile

Have a great weekend of fun at the Alabama Pecan Festival Nov. 3-5. There will be live music, crafts, vendors, food, games, midway rides, carnival games and an antique car show. Proceeds will help address agriculture needs and support senior citizen centers in the area. Admission and parking are free. For more details, email alabamapecanfestival@gmail.com. The festival is at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road in Mobile.

There is something for everyone at Mobile's Alabama Pecan Festival Nov. 3-5. (contributed)

Dia de los Muertos #21

Join Bare Hands in celebrating life at Día de los Muertos Número 21 Nov. 2-3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham. The annual Day of the Dead Festival is one of the most intricate celebrations in the Southeast. Due to increasing attendance, the event has expanded to two days. The festival will showcase music, dancers, an artist and maker market, massive art installations, spoken word, memorial roll call, beautiful costumes, parade procession with puppets, homemade altars (ofrendas) and food trucks. All facets of the festival will be repeated both days.

Event schedule and programming:

4 p.m. – Gates open.

5 p.m. – Premier de America Mariachi stroll in Altars Courtyard.

5:20 p.m. – Folkloric dance – San Francisco Xavier at main stage.

5:50 p.m. – Premier de America Mariachi to play at main stage.

6:30 p.m. – Memorial roll call at main stage.

7:15 p.m. – Parade led by New Orleans style procession band.

7:30 p.m. – Frida ceremony at main stage.

8 p.m. – Danza Azteca at main stage.

8:30 p.m. – Emilio Crixell and Border Soul at main stage.

Tickets are $15 until Nov. 2 when the price increases to $20 online and at the gate. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Buy tickets here.

Christmas Village Festival

This longtime traditional family favorite will welcome 85,000 shoppers through Sunday, Nov. 5, to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Featuring 720 booths and vendors from across the country, the festival offers a variety of gifts, including arts, crafts, clothing, food and jewelry. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6. Purchase tickets online here. For more information, call 205-836-7178. Learn more on the website.