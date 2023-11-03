The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Alabama vs. LSU tops this week’s games
LSU brings the nation’s top scoring offense to Tuscaloosa against a salty Alabama Crimson Tide defense. The Next Round guys look at the matchups in this key game in determining the SEC West along with some other key games around the country.
