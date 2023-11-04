Bill Murray: Perfect weather for Alabama (except too dry)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TIME CHANGE: As we approach the quiet tradition of “falling back” this weekend, we’re participating in a historical ritual that spans back more than 100 years. The practice of Daylight Saving Time, begun during World War I to conserve energy, invites us to synchronize with the seasonal shift in a very tangible way. Tonight, when we set our clocks back one hour, we’re not just gaining extra sleep; we’re taking part in a shared legacy of adaptation — a collective pause and a nod to the past.

CHILLY START: The northern part of the state is starting off in the 30s this morning, with lower 40s south of I-20. Sunny conditions will continue today with clear skies into the evening. A few clouds will appear tonight ahead of a dry cold front.

WARMING TREND: Temperatures will be warming today, with daytime highs forecast to reach the lower to mid-70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB hosts Florida Atlantic at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.

Auburn travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be clear with upper 60s at kickoff, dropping into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6:45 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s. It will be a perfect night for football in Tuscaloosa.

CHILLY AGAIN TONIGHT: Overnight, temperatures will remain above freezing for most areas, with lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s, though colder valleys in the northeast may experience slightly lower temperatures.

SUNDAY: A dry mid- to upper-level trough will pass over the region, keeping the weather sunny and dry. Highs will stay comfortably in the 70s, thanks to the dry air mass and lingering low-level ridge.

THROUGH MIDWEEK: The warming trend will persist through Wednesday, with dry conditions prevailing. Temperatures will gradually increase, with highs potentially reaching the 80s by Hump Day. The ongoing lack of rainfall will continue to exacerbate drought conditions across the state.

DROUGHT CHECK: The drought situation across Alabama has gone downhill quickly. Extreme drought now covers nearly 29% of the state, across the Tennessee Valley and across southwest Alabama. Nearly all of the rest of the state is in drought now, with less than 5% in just abnormally dry conditions; that is across the I-85 corridor in east central Alabama. Much of north central Alabama is now in severe drought.

FIRE WEATHER THREAT: The National Weather Service Birmingham issues red flag warnings based on a combination of factors that heighten fire risks. These typically include sustained winds or gusts of 15 mph or more, relative humidity levels at or below 25%, temperatures above 75 degrees Fahrenheit and existing dry conditions or drought, specifically a Keetch-Byram Drought Index over 500. The presence of dry vegetation also plays a crucial role in determining these warnings. We are clearly over 500 on the KBDI across all of Alabama. Humidity today will be in the 30-40% range and winds will not be a problem. But the combination of rising temperatures and a lack of significant rainfall into the next week indicates that drought conditions will worsen, maintaining ongoing concerns regarding the potential for fires, especially as winds pick up Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the next frontal system.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The later part of the week will see some change as a cold front is expected to move through the state, bringing a slight chance of rain late Thursday into early Friday. However, any precipitation will likely be light due to the weakening nature of the front. Temperatures will fall back, with highs in the 60s on Friday.

TROPICS: We’re tracking Invest 97L as it approaches Central America. This system, while still disorganized, is bringing substantial rainfall to the western Caribbean and is expected to make landfall later today. The main concern for Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize is the heavy rainfall, which could lead to serious flash flooding and mudslides. Elsewhere, the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico remain calm, and with no further major tropical development expected soon, it appears we’re drawing close to the conclusion of the 2023 hurricane season.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988: Fans of Parklaine Academy in McComb, Mississippi, were crowded into their football stadium before a pivotal game when an F3 tornado touched down just 300 yards away. Fortunately, the tornado caused no injuries or fatalities.

