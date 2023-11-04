Gov. Ivey: Alabama’s rural developers making ‘remarkable’ progress

Economic developers from rural communities across Alabama were urged Wednesday to keep their winning streak going at the 2023 RurAL Summit sponsored by the Alabama Department of Commerce at Central Alabama Community College.

Since 2020, the state’s rural counties have attracted more than $4 billion in new capital investment through a series of economic development projects expected to create more than 5,400 jobs, according to Department of Commerce estimates.

From last year alone, new projects landing in Alabama’s “targeted” rural counties will bring $1.8 billion in new investment and 1,900 jobs to communities such as Courtland, Selma, Greenville, Fayette and Cusseta.

Gov. Kay Ivey, a native of Wilcox County, told economic developers at the summit that she is committed to helping spur growth across all of Alabama, particularly in the state’s rural areas.

“It’s no secret that one of my biggest priorities is to bring new, exciting opportunities to our state so that any Alabamian who wants a high-wage career can get one,” the governor said. “Whether it be education, infrastructure or economic advancement, all of these priorities lead to our overall goal of making Alabama the best place to live, work and raise a family.

“And when it comes to accomplishing this from an economic standpoint, each of you — the rural developers — are the boots on the ground,” Ivey said. “Thanks to your hard work and dedication, the progress we have made in our targeted counties is nothing short of remarkable.”

State officials and economic developers attending the 2023 RurAL Summit at Central Alabama Community College in Prattville talked about the state’s recent rural development successes and the need to keep the momentum going. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office) State officials and economic developers attending the 2023 RurAL Summit at Central Alabama Community College in Prattville talked about the state’s recent rural development successes and the need to keep the momentum going. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office)

Ivey cited some of the high-impact projects announced last year that are heading to rural areas.

“Folks, that’s how you develop your economy,” Ivey said.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the state’s lead economic development agency has elevated driving growth in rural areas to a top strategic priority.

“Working with our allies across the state, we made significant progress last year toward our goal of fully unlocking the growth potential of rural Alabama,” he said.

To accelerate growth, Brenda Tuck, the Department of Commerce’s first Rural Development manager, said the department has launched initiatives like the annual summit and the Simulated Training and Readiness Program (STAR) to better prepare rural economic developers.

“Alabama’s rural communities offer companies from around the world all the essentials they need to find long-term success with their ventures,” Tuck said. “Opportunities are flourishing in the state’s rural communities, and the business world is paying attention.”

Fond farewell

During her remarks, Ivey paid tribute to Canfield, who will depart from the Department of Commerce at year’s end after 12 years in charge.

“Anytime I have asked, he’s delivered. He’s someone I know I can always count on because when he sets his sights on something, he doesn’t stop until the job is done,” she said. “This is a man who has given everything to move Alabama forward, and that’s why, in my opinion, he will go down as one of the best commerce secretaries in our state’s history.”

Ivey said the department is in good hands with Canfield’s successor, longtime Montgomery economic developer Ellen McNair.

“Ellen is a battle-tested economic developer with a proven track record of reeling in the big fish here in Alabama,” she said.

Read about the transition.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.