Recipe: Apple Fritter Bread

When fall rolls around, and folks are losing their minds in all things pumpkin, I’m over here delighting in apples. Don’t get me wrong. I like pumpkin and pumpkin spice, but I feel like apple recipes don’t get their due. So, I’m sharing this Apple Fritter Bread recipe to help narrow the gap between those pumpkin and apple recipes.

Imagine all the deliciousness of a classic apple fritter — the crispy, cinnamon-sugar coating, the tender bits of apple and that hint of vanilla glaze — transformed into a delightful loaf of bread. Yep, that’s Apple Fritter Bread for you. Yeah, it’s really more of an apple cake, but who’s counting?

Here’s the rundown:

Applelicious goodness: It all starts with apples, of course. You’ll need some fresh, crisp apples – peeled, cored and chopped into small pieces. Granny Smith apples are a popular choice for that perfect sweet-tart balance.

The batter: The batter is moist and sweet, flavored with butter and vanilla. It’s like a hug from your grandma in loaf form.

Cinnamon sugar: The magic happens when you layer that flavorful batter with your chopped apples and a generous sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. It’s like creating a cinnamon apple masterpiece in every slice.

The glaze: After baking to golden perfection, you drizzle the whole loaf with a simple vanilla and powdered sugar glaze. It’s the icing on the cake, so to speak, and adds that touch of sweetness and elegance.

Slice and savor: Once it’s cooled just a bit (or maybe not, if you can’t resist), you slice into that apple fritter bread, and each bite is a delightful blend of tender apples, sweet cinnamon and a hint of vanilla.

What sets this apart from a classic apple fritter is the convenience of enjoying all those delicious flavors in a sliceable, shareable form. It’s a great way to bring the family together for a cozy breakfast or a delightful dessert. Plus, it’s a fantastic way to use up those apples you picked at the orchard.

This Apple Fritter Bread is a quick bread of sorts. Quick breads are speedy, no-yeast-required breads made with leavening agents like baking powder. Quick bread recipes are perfect for whipping up in a hurry and come in sweet and savory varieties.

I find that firm-fleshed, tart apples, like Granny Smith Apples, are the best apples for baking. They have tons of tangy apple flavor and are firm enough to not turn to complete mush when baked. You can also use other firm-fleshed apples like Honeycrisp, Fuji, Braeburn or Pink Lady.

Apple Fritter Bread

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 12

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 large firm, tart apples (like Granny Smith)

Cinnamon sugar

½ cup firmly packed, light brown sugar

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

For the cake

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

3 large eggs (room temperature)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract/flavoring

¾ cup milk

For the glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

1½ tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract/flavoring

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Peel, core and dice the apples. In a small bowl, make the cinnamon sugar mixture by stirring the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt together. Set aside. Use a mixer to combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Add the butter and mix until the mixture is crumbly. Add the eggs and mix well. Add the vanilla and milk and mix on medium for about 1 minute. Spread about half of the cake batter into the prepared loaf pan. Mix the apples and cinnamon mixture together and spoon about half of the mixture over the batter in the pan. Top with the remaining batter and spoon the remaining apple mixture over the top. Sprinkle any of the remaining cinnamon mixture over the top. Bake for 65 to 75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out mainly clean. A few wet crumbs are OK. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 20 minutes and then invert onto a serving platter or plate. To make the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Add a few more drops of milk to make it thinner or a few extra tablespoons of powdered sugar to make it thicker. Drizzle over the cooled cake. Store, tightly wrapped or covered, at room temperature for two to three days or in the refrigerator for longer.

Recipe notes

Recipe adapted from King Arthur.

Nutritional information per serving: calories 412 kilocalories; carbohydrates 60 grams; protein 5 grams; fat 17 grams.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”