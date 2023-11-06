James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Thursday night, Friday; cooler weekend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WARM, DRY NOVEMBER WEATHER: We have scattered high cirrus clouds over Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, the sky is mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s over north Alabama and low 80s near the coast. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low between 47 and 55 degrees.

Alabama’s weather won’t change much through midweek with mostly sunny, warm afternoons and fair, cool nights. Highs won’t be too far from 80 degrees, with lows mostly in the 50s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of a cold front, and we will bring a good chance of light rain at times Thursday night and Friday. This won’t be a “drought buster,” but amounts of around one-half inch are likely statewide. The high Friday will drop into the 65- to 71-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Model consistency is very poor concerning weekend weather. The American Global Forecast System model is mostly dry, while the European global model suggests periods of rain will linger Saturday and Sunday. We will trend toward the drier solution for now, but watch for forecast changes in coming days. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows around 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks generally dry with seasonal temperatures (highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s). Global models show evidence of the next rain event in the Nov. 19-22 time frame. TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: Santa Ana winds in southern California downed trees and utility lines and blew 10 to 50% of the avocado crop from trees. Dust from the winds lowered the visibility, which led to a 16-car pileup, injuring 23 people. In addition, the winds brought the lowest relative humidity of record to Burbank, 3%, and contributed to disastrous fires in the hills of the Los Angeles area.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: Several possible causes led to the collapse of the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia. The failure allowed a 40-acre lake to flood the Toccoa Falls College, killing 39 people and injuring 60 more.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: The deadliest tornado to strike Indiana since April 3, 1974, occurred around 2 a.m. A single F3 tornado inflicted 24 fatalities, 238 injuries and nearly $90 million in damage with a path length of 41 miles. This storm moved in a northeasterly direction from just north of Smith Mills, Kentucky, to Gentryville, Indiana, and crossed the Ohio River three times. Most of the damage occurred as the tornado passed southeast of Evansville, Indiana.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.