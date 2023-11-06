James Spann: Warm, dry weather for Alabama through midweek; rain returns by Friday

James Spann says Alabama stays dry until late in the week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

STILL DRY: Drought conditions continue to intensify across Alabama. Here is a look at rain totals since Sept. 1, and the departure from average:

Muscle Shoals — 0.44 inch (7.17 inches below average)

Tuscaloosa — 1.64 inches (5.99 inches below average)

Huntsville — 1.65 (6.02 below average)

Birmingham — 2.23 (5.76 below average)

Mobile — 3.46 (6.58 below average)

Anniston — 3.68 (3.38 below average)

Dothan — 3.74 (2.79 below average)

Montgomery — 5.88 (1.25 below average)

Dry weather continues through Wednesday with mostly sunny, warm afternoons and fair, cool nights.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of a cold front, and we will bring a good chance of light rain at times Thursday night and Friday. This won’t be a “drought buster,” but amounts of around one-half inch are likely statewide. The high Friday will drop into the 67- to 72-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will become nearly stationary along the Gulf Coast Saturday, and there is some chance some rain could linger over the weekend, most likely over the southern half of the state. The weather will be cool, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s; the sky will be generally cloudy both days.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks generally dry with seasonal temperatures (highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s). Global models show evidence of the next rain event in the Nov. 19-22 time frame.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: Santa Ana winds in southern California downed trees and utility lines and blew 10 to 50% of the avocado crop from trees. Dust from the winds lowered the visibility, which led to a 16-car pileup, injuring 23 people. In addition, the winds brought the lowest relative humidity of record to Burbank, 3%, and contributed to disastrous fires in the hills of the Los Angeles area.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: Several possible causes led to the collapse of the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia. The failure allowed a 40-acre lake to flood the Toccoa Falls College, killing 39 people and injuring 60 more.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: The deadliest tornado to strike Indiana since April 3, 1974, occurred around 2 a.m. A single F3 tornado inflicted 24 fatalities, 238 injuries and nearly $90 million in damage with a path length of 41 miles. This storm moved in a northeasterly direction from just north of Smith Mills, Kentucky, to Gentryville, Indiana, and crossed the Ohio River three times. Most of the damage occurred as the tornado passed southeast of Evansville, Indiana.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.