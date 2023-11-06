New Alabama Power generating unit now serving customers

Plant Barry Unit 8 in Mobile County is among the nation’s most efficient.

Alabama Power’s newest generating unit, Plant Barry Unit 8, is now operating and serving customers across the state.

“It’s a very special day for our team and a historic day for our company,” Alabama Power President and CEO Jeff Peoples said as the unit began operations Nov. 1. “I am so proud of our team and their dedication to providing safe, reliable power for communities across the state.”

Barry 8 can generate up to 727 megawatts (MW), which is enough energy to power more than 200,000 homes. The state-of-the-art combined cycle unit pairs a gas turbine and steam turbine to generate electricity.

“Barry 8 uses the most advanced and efficient technology available to generate electricity from natural gas,” said Brandon Dillard, Alabama Power senior vice president and senior production officer.

Construction of Barry 8 started in 2021 following approval by state regulators. The project team successfully kept the project on track amid a global pandemic and supply chain issues.

In all, the construction team devoted more than two million workhours to Barry 8. Annual property tax revenues from the new unit, which support the community, are expected to total approximately $4 million.

The new unit represents a long-term investment as Alabama Power continues to transform the way it affordably and reliably powers the state.

“Barry 8 is an important milestone as we plan today for the future, so we can continue to provide our customers with exceptional service for generations to come,” Dillard said.

Combined with the other generating units at the site, Plant Barry’s total generating capacity is now 3,246 MW, making it the largest generating facility in Alabama Power’s system.

In addition to the plant playing an important role in powering Alabama’s growth since its first unit began operations in 1954, the employees of Plant Barry have made a difference in supporting the Mobile area community for decades.

Since 2012 alone, plant employees, including members of the Barry Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization, have contributed more than $800,000 and provided more than 66,000 hours of their personal time to help local nonprofits and community causes.

