People of Alabama: Benny Finch of Enterprise

What’s one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?

“Being healthy. Living good. Treating other people right. Eat the right food. Live long as God gives you strength in this body. Be able to help other people if you can. Love other people as you love yourself. I was brought up that way, to love others as I love myself. It’s very important to me. It makes me feel good when I can help other people. Do something for somebody else. Reach out to other people.” – Benny Finch of Enterprise

About living in Alabama:

“It’s home. I used to live in California. I just came back home to live and enjoy the rest of my life. I came back to Alabama when I was in my late 40s. I’m happy with what I have, happy being in peace.”

Finch has six kids who are spread out across the country, and he wants all of them to come together and spread love.

“Love other people. Help other people. Love themselves and take care of themselves, families and loved ones.”

