Innovate Alabama Network awards $9.3 million to support community-based innovation

Innovate Alabama has unveiled the inaugural designees of the Innovate Alabama Network, a comprehensive resource connecting communities, nonprofits, and higher education institutions fostering innovation at the community and regional level.

The network awarded $9.3 million to the 51 designees that hail from across Alabama.

Representing 17 Alabama counties, the Innovate Alabama Network designees include 30 nonprofit organizations, 11 communities and municipalities, and 10 colleges and universities.

“This is a major step forward in growing the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem in Alabama,” said Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield. “By providing funding and resources in this way, we are developing a statewide network for innovation programming and catalyzing entrepreneurship in all of our communities, both rural and urban.”

Launching the Innovate Alabama Network strengthens the strategy for driving innovation-related activities – encouraging collaboration and providing vital funding by investing directly in communities, organizations and institutions where Alabama’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and economic future are being shaped.

Helping those entities work together to “foster innovation in their own backyard” is a goal shared with top leaders in state government including Bill Poole, director of the Alabama Department of Finance and Innovate Alabama board chair.

“I’m encouraged and energized to see the overwhelming response to the Innovate Alabama Network,” said Poole. “Bringing all of these partners together in one place to collaborate on moving our state forward is another step in the right direction as Alabama continues to build a diverse ecosystem for innovation.”



Applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Network are now open. Alabama communities, nonprofits and higher education institutions are invited to apply by 5 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Innovate Alabama will host a series of informational webinars and in-office meetings for those interested in learning more about the program. To register, click here.

Innovate Alabama is Alabama’s first statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation, with the mission of helping innovators grow roots in Alabama. It was established to implement initiatives and recommendations from the report of the Alabama Innovation Commission appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey, including smart policy solutions aimed at creating a more resilient, inclusive, and robust economy in the Alabama of the 21st century. Alabama Power is among the supporters of Innovate Alabama.