James Spann: Rain at times, cooler in Alabama Friday through Sunday

WARM NOVEMBER AFTERNOON: Temperatures are mostly in the low 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a sunny sky. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 7 is 68. Tonight will be clear with a low generally in the 50s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day with a high between 78 and 83 degrees.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Thursday, and we will bring in the chance of some light rain Thursday night into Friday. We are now getting much better consistency in model output for the weekend. We will forecast periods of light rain Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals between Friday and Sunday night will average one-half inch, but isolated totals to 1 inch are possible — no drought buster, but a good start. The weather will trend cooler beginning Friday; the high will be in the upper 60s. On Saturday and Sunday, highs drop into the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is likely Monday and Tuesday, but models diverge again over the latter half of the week, making for a low-confidence forecast. The European weather model hints at a good rain event Wednesday through Friday. Highs through the week will be mostly in the mid to upper 60s. FOOTBALL WEATHER: Periods of light rain are possible for the high school playoff games across the state Friday night with temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky (11 a.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 52 at kickoff to around 56 degrees by the final whistle.

UAB is also on the road, playing Navy in in Annapolis, Maryland (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). It will be a great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will be in Fayetteville taking on Arkansas (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: A historic tornado outbreak affected southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Ten people were killed.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Typhoon Lingling struck the southern Philippines, killing 171 people with 118 missing in Camiguin. The typhoon then struck Vietnam five days later, killing an additional 18 people.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.