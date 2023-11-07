Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: SplitEV

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at SplitEV.

Company: SplitEV

Company hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Leadership: Abi Odugbesan is a seasoned operations strategist with more than 15 years of experience at Fortune 200 companies like Johnson & Johnson, Food Network and IBM. Leveraging his deep-rooted expertise in business transformation and team development, Odugbesan founded SplitEV to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience. His vision for SplitEV is not just about business growth; it’s about shaping the future of transportation in North America and Canada. With a dual-sided business model that benefits both EV owners and property owners, Odugbesan is setting a new standard for sustainable transportation solutions.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Abi Odugbesan: SplitEV’s overall focus and mission are to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience by making it as seamless, convenient and ubiquitous as charging your cell phone. We aim to democratize access to EV charging infrastructure, thereby accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation. Our platform empowers property owners to monetize their charging assets, creating a win-win ecosystem for both EV drivers and hosts. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, we’re on a mission to build the largest and most accessible EV charging network in North America. This isn’t just about business growth; it’s about shaping the future of transportation, reducing carbon footprints and making EV charging as commonplace as traditional fuel stations.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Odugbesan: The inspiration for starting SplitEV came from a simple yet recurring need –providing a convenient charging solution for friends and family who own electric vehicles. What began as a courtesy for my brother-in-law to charge his Tesla at my house quickly evolved into a broader vision. I realized that this need extended far beyond my immediate circle and that there was a gap in the market for reliable, accessible EV charging solutions. By making EV charging stations as ubiquitous as traditional fuel stations, we aim to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. This not only reduces carbon footprints but also makes it easier for people to choose electric vehicles over fossil fuel-powered ones. We’re not just solving a problem for EV owners; we’re creating an opportunity for property owners to monetize their existing infrastructure. This dual benefit ensures a win-win scenario for all stakeholders involved. Through our robust API and user-friendly app, we’re bringing the best of tech innovation to solve real-world problems. Our platform is designed to be scalable, adaptable and, most importantly, easy to use for both hosts and drivers. Beyond the business, we aim to build a community of like-minded individuals and organizations who are passionate about sustainability. Through partnerships and educational initiatives, we want to be at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Odugbesan: Notoriety.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Odugbesan: SplitEV is not just another EV charging company; we’re building the largest, most user-friendly EV charging network in North America. Our platform is designed for scalability and ease of use, aiming to democratize access to EV charging infrastructure. By investing in SplitEV, you’re not just investing in a startup; you’re investing in the future of sustainable transportation and a greener planet. We’re making EV charging as commonplace as traditional fuel stations, and in doing so, we’re opening up new revenue streams for property owners while making life easier for EV drivers. We’re on a mission to make charging your EV as simple as charging your cell phone. This is more than a business; it’s a movement. And we invite you to be a part of it.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Odugbesan: We aim to leverage the accelerator’s network to form partnerships with key players in the energy and tech sectors. These relationships could be pivotal in scaling our charging network and integrating more advanced technologies. Techstars has a proven track record of attracting high-caliber investors. We hope to catch the eye of those who share our vision for a more sustainable and accessible EV charging infrastructure. The mentorship and resources available through Techstars will allow us to fine-tune our platform, making it even more user-friendly and scalable. We’re looking to sharpen our market entry and expansion plans. The accelerator’s expertise in scaling startups will be invaluable in this regard. Being part of an EnergyTech accelerator aligns perfectly with our mission to contribute to a greener future. We hope to explore additional ways to make our network more sustainable, perhaps through the integration of renewable energy sources. The intense, fast-paced environment will be a crucible for team growth, helping us become more agile and effective as a unit. The program will give us a platform to showcase SplitEV to a broader audience, including potential customers, partners and investors. Last but not least, being selected for such a prestigious program serves as a strong validation of our business model and the problem we’re solving, which can be a powerful narrative in our future fundraising and marketing efforts.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Odugbesan: Nice, friendly and innovation-friendly.

Contact: @SplitEV, SplitEV.co, https://www.linkedin.com/company/splitev

