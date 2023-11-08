James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Friday through Sunday; much cooler over the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ANOTHER WARM NOVEMBER DAY: Temperatures are between 77 and 83 degrees across most of Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be fair with a low generally in the 50s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds thicken Thursday night ahead of a cold front, and some rain could push into the state.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather trends cooler and wetter. We expect periods of mostly light rain Friday through Sunday. The high Friday will be in the 60s over north Alabama, with 70s for the southern counties. Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over the northern half of the state over the weekend; low to mid 60s are likely to the south.

This won’t be a drought buster, and the weekend won’t be a total washout. Models have trended a little wetter; we are now forecasting rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch for most of Alabama Friday through Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Then models diverge, with the American Global Forecast System keeping the Deep South dry, while the European global model brings in a chance of rain at times over the latter half of the week. We will trend toward the wetter solution in our forecast. NO BURN ORDER: A statewide No Burn Order will be in effect in Alabama beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. The new drought monitor will be released Thursday morning, and it will reflect the deteriorating conditions across the state.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Periods of light rain are possible for the high school playoff games across the state Friday night with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky (11 a.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 52 at kickoff to around 56 degrees by the final whistle.

UAB is also on the road, playing Navy in in Annapolis, Maryland (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). It will be a great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will be in Fayetteville taking on Arkansas (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. Hurricane season ends at the end of this month.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: A historic tornado outbreak affected southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Ten people were killed.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Typhoon Lingling struck the southern Philippines, killing 171 people with 118 missing in Camiguin. The typhoon then struck Vietnam five days later, killing an additional 18 people.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.