Power Pedalers cycle 89 miles in Dam Ride to support Alabama nonprofits

It takes a special kind of athletic endurance to bike 89 miles over seven hours.

But the difference the Dam Ride makes in the lives of kids and families is worth the effort, Charles Rossmann and other volunteer cyclists at Alabama Power agreed. That’s why the Nov. 3 ride to Lay Dam was all in a day’s fun for the Power Pedalers.

There is a major difference this year, Rossmann said. “After existing more than 10 years as a company team, the Power Pedalers organization has created its own 501(c)(3) organization. We expanded our mission, too.”

The annual ride helped fund two great causes: Kid One, which bridges transportation gaps to medical visits for thousands of Alabama children and pregnant women, and helping youngsters achieve their cycling dreams through Pogi Kids, a youth-cycling group in Slovenia. About $4,000 in proceeds from the Dam Ride registration and donations will go to the nonprofits.

Last summer, the Slovenian nonprofit expanded its mission as Pogi Kids USA, sponsoring four Birmingham-area youngsters who spent two months in Slovenia for cycling training. The kids also competed in bike races in Slovenia and Italy.

Nov. 3 dawned sunny and mild – a great day to ride. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center) Riders took three rest breaks to rehydrate. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center) Riders triumphantly cross the ‘finish line’ as they enter Lay Dam near Clanton. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center)

The Power Pedalers rode through Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center)

“Our need is to raise $12,000 per child for Pogi Kids – that’s what’s needed to support them – that’s air fare, training and a stipend for the European host families,” said Rossmann, project manager in Alabama Power’s Resource Planning group. “The kids get an awesome bike to use for the summer. It provides a broadening experience.”

The 30-rider pack made Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters in Birmingham the starting point for the journey to Lay Dam near Clanton. To ensure safety, Jefferson County Sheriff deputies and local law enforcement escorted the cyclists through the Magic City and into Shelby and Chilton counties.

“It was easy to get involved and Power Pedalers does great events,” Rossmann said. “A great set of people participate and it’s fun to be a part of it.”

Like the other Power Pedalers, Rossmann is a dedicated cyclist. He began cycling in earnest as a grad student at the University of Colorado in Boulder, commuting 8 miles by bike to and from college. Now, as a member of four cycling groups in Birmingham, Rossmann starts his mornings five or six days a week with a 5:30 a.m. bike ride. He cycles about 130 miles a week.

Other company participants included Chris Goodman, Seth Green, Marshall Griffin, Steve Hicks, John Morris and Chilton Powell. Brandon Dillard, senior vice president and senior production officer, is an avid cyclist and serves as the executive sponsor of the company’s relationship with Power Pedalers.

Longtime Dam Ride organizer and Hydro Services Power Generation Specialist Morris noted the riders took three rest breaks. About 18 miles into the event – after an hour and a half of intense riding – the cyclists stopped at Leeds Community Center to rehydrate. They had lunch at the Vandiver Community Center at 11:15 a.m., then continued biking to Shelby to regroup around 2 p.m. Cyclists began arriving at the dam around 3:15 p.m., where they later enjoyed a celebratory dinner at the Lay Dam Village House. Afterwards, Rare Transportation delivered the riders and their bikes back to Birmingham.

Rossmann said the Power Pedalers team was glad to devote their time and energy to the Dam Ride.

“We’re happy to do this,” said Rossman, adding that everyone enjoyed spending a beautiful day in the countryside.

The group is excited to be able to continue supporting Kid One while also committing resources to Pogi Kids USA.

“Last year, we had proof of the concept. We had a tremendously successful experience with the first set of Pogi Kids USA,” Rossmann said. “The key thing that’s rewarding, there is an international experience for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have it. I think that’s an important thing, to get to be engaged with children of another culture. For many people, that’s transformative.

“Being able to be part of making that happen is rewarding for me.”