Alabama Power’s unwavering commitment to veterans: Honoring heroes year-round

The company is focused on veterans’ workforce development and grants to support military organizations.

Alabama Power is committed to supporting veterans, valuing their sacrifices on Veterans Day and beyond.

The company’s dedication extends throughout the year, with programs and initiatives designed to support veterans’ professional growth and smooth transition into civilian life. Veteran workforce development is an important focus area for Alabama Power, with several pathways and partnerships established to provide opportunities for those who have served the nation in the military.

“Veterans bring skills, professionalism and dedication to the workplace that is unmatched,” said Jerry Grissom, director of Workforce Development at Alabama Power and parent company Southern Company. “Our company is an advocate for connecting veterans to careers with us and with the industries growing Alabama. We know our workforce is better when former service members make Alabama home.”

Grissom said Alabama Power and Southern Company continue to find ways to grow its veteran workforce through new partnerships.

The company is an official partner of the Department of Defense SkillsBridge program. The program connects service members to industry during their last 180 days of service to help them build valuable civilian work experience through industry training, apprenticeships or internships. Through the partnership, the Southern Company system has connected more than 40 veterans to career opportunities in various roles at the company, including system operator and engineer.

Alabama Power and parent Southern Company are committed to employing veterans. (National Veterans Day Foundation) Alabama Power employees paused to honor their veteran teammates during a luncheon this week. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center)

Grissom said the company is also connected to Alabama National Guard leadership to help them understand opportunities for volunteer service members.

Alabama Power’s talent acquisition team supports two organizations: Still Serving Veterans and Alabama Veteran – coordinating development workshops, job fairs and community events that support mental health awareness for veterans.

Additionally, the company partners with community colleges across the state to support military resource fairs that help connect soldiers and veterans to programs that lead to careers.

Alabama Power Foundation demonstrates veteran commitment

The Alabama Power Foundation is closely involved in supporting programs for veterans. In 2023 alone, the foundation granted more than $100,000 to nine organizations that connect veterans and their families with services including career readiness, educational programs and scholarships.

Alabama Power Foundation supports veterans organizations from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Among the organizations the foundation is proud to partner with are the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University, the largest and most comprehensive transition center on a university campus in the nation, and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank Veteran Hunger Program, which provides meals to veterans and their families.

The foundation also is a supporter of the National Veterans Day Foundation, the organization behind the National Veterans Day Parade in downtown Birmingham – the longest-running in the nation. This year’s 76th annual parade takes place this Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The parade can also be viewed via live stream.

Birmingham is home to the oldest Veterans Day parade in the nation. The Alabama Power Foundation is among its supporters. (National Veterans Day Foundation)

Alabama Power volunteers, through the Alabama Power Service Organization, and company retirees through the Energizers volunteer organization, also partner with veteran organizations across the state, devoting their personal time and resources to help support those who’ve served our nation.

To learn more about Alabama Power’s culture of inclusion, including support for veteran-owned businesses, click here. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its programs, and Alabama Power employee and retiree volunteerism, visit powerofgood.com.