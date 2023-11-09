Can’t Miss Alabama: Salute all those who have served and sacrificed

National Veterans Day Parade

The nation’s oldest, longest-running Veterans Day parade will be Friday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 76th National Veterans Day Parade will be live and in person, along the streets of downtown Birmingham. Medal of Honor recipient Melvin Morris will serve as the Parade Marshall. Hank, a retired military working equine with 10 years of service, will be a special guest in the parade. The riderless horse, often called a cap horse or caparisoned horse, served at the funeral for Gen. Colin Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. secretary of state. Read more about Hank here. Follow this link for the parade route. Follow on Facebook.

Here are other places and events around the state where you can observe Veterans Day:

Huntsville

Mobile

Birmingham

Tuscaloosa

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Celebration Parade, 8 a.m., Northport.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa.

Montgomery

Nov. 9-11 – Veterans Day Appreciation Week, 9 a.m., Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Auburn

Tropic Falls honors veterans

This Veterans Day weekend, OWA Parks & Resort in Foley will honor and celebrate active and retired military personnel and their families at Tropic Falls. During regular park hours, all who have served the country will be eligible to receive a 25% discount on a general admission ticket with a valid military ID Nov. 10-12. Limit six general admission tickets. The ticket option applies to those entering Tropic Falls wishing to participate in rides and attractions. Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

Soldier’s Heart Retreat

Transformation Ministries is offering a retreat for veterans and their spouses struggling with negative effects of PTSD and other related issues Nov. 10-13 at Lake Martin. There will be guest speakers, counseling if requested, activities and food. Admission is free to attend except for a $50 nonrefundable registration fee. For more information, visit the website. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Homestead Hollow

Springville is known for good food and entertainment at its annual fall show. Festivalgoers will see pioneer demonstrations of blacksmithing, wood carving, wood stove cooking, quilting and whiskey making. Also take a tour of the cabins as they were built by the early settlers. The festival takes place Nov. 10-12. Visit the website for ticket information. Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road.

Magic City Mac and Cheese Festival

Community Grief Support’s Junior Board will host its sixth annual Magic City Mac and Cheese Festival Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Company in Birmingham. The festival is part competition, part celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food and a fundraiser for Community Grief Support (CGS). More than 3,500 participants will taste various mac and cheese dishes from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants, food trucks, caterers, eateries, corporate teams and home chefs. Emceed by Janice Rogers, Fox 6’s Good Day Alabama co-anchor, the Mac and Cheese Festival is a family- and pet-friendly event, with live music by Southern Choice and a kids’ zone including balloon artists, face painting and crafts. There will also be local celebrity and kid judges to decide the overall mac and cheese winner. The proceeds will benefit CGS free grief services and programs to individuals and families in need. Tickets may be purchased at communitygriefsupport.org.