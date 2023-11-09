James Spann: Occasional rain for Alabama through Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is creeping into the northwest corner of Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Clouds continue to increase over the northern half of the state, while south Alabama is partly to mostly sunny. Showers are possible statewide tonight as the front pushes into the state.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather trends wet and cool. Expect a cloudy sky all three days with occasional light rain. It won’t be a total washout, but some rain is possible at any hour through Sunday evening. The high Friday will be between 67 and 72 degrees, and over the weekend temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over the northern half of the state. South Alabama will see a high in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Models continue to be more aggressive with rain totals; it now looks like most of the state will see around 1 inch of rain through Sunday. NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a high in the 60s. Some rain is possible near the coast, mainly over Mobile and Baldwin counties on Tuesday, but the rest of the state will stay dry. We will bring in a chance of rain statewide Wednesday through Friday as moist air returns. DROUGHT MONITOR: The new drought monitor was released this morning, showing that 99.56% of Alabama is now either in a drought (98.52%) or abnormally dry. An exceptional drought has been defined for the northeast corner of the state; extreme drought conditions cover much of northwest and south Alabama. NO BURN ORDER: A no burn order is now in effect for all of Alabama, as ordered by the governor. The drought emergency declaration order will remain in effect until rescinded by the state forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires. To report someone burning in violation of this law, contact your local law enforcement.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Periods of light rain are possible for the high school playoff games across the state Friday night with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky (11 a.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 52 at kickoff to around 56 degrees by the final whistle.

UAB is also on the road, playing Navy in in Annapolis, Maryland (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). It will be a great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will be in Fayetteville taking on Arkansas (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1864: On election night, a violent tornado struck a ferry on the Mississippi River near Chester, Illinois, blowing away all but the hull. The boiler and engines were found up the bluff. Half of Chester was destroyed, and 20 died during the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 1926: An estimated F3 to F4 tornado tore through La Plata, Maryland, killing 14 people at a small school. This storm caused 17 deaths and injured 65 others.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.