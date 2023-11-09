Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Infranergy

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Infranergy.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: Infranergy from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Company: Infranergy

Company hometown: Wellington, Florida

Leadership: Uche Isiugo, Ph.D., CEO; Andrew Ndukwe, chief product officer

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Uche Isiugo: Our vision for the future of energy and technology is to be at the forefront of innovation, fostering positive change by: (1) promoting sustainability: We’re committed to expediting the shift toward clean energy sources, significantly reducing carbon emissions and addressing the impacts of climate change head-on; (2) enhancing energy efficiency: Through our technology, we empower businesses to optimize energy usage, leading to cost reductions and reduced waste; (3) improving grid resilience: We’re actively enhancing energy grids, making them more adaptable and resilient to cope with fluctuations and disruptions; (4) empowering consumers: Our aim is to give individuals and businesses greater control over their energy usage, unlocking their ability to generate energy revenue, while enabling informed choices that contribute to a more sustainable future; (5) fostering technological innovation: By developing the “internet of energy,” we drive innovations in the energy sector, reshaping how energy is produced, distributed and consumed. In summary, Infranergy’s mission is to be a driving force for positive transformation in the energy and technology sectors. Our journey commenced with a vision of a cleaner, more efficient energy future, and we remain dedicated to crafting solutions that benefit not only our customers but also the environment and society as a whole.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Isiugo: CEO and co-founder Uche Isiugo is a serial entrepreneur with a profound dedication to catalyzing substantial positive change in communities. His extensive experience leading diverse teams in major corporate players across the energy, finance and aerospace sectors laid the foundation for the establishment of Infranergy. During conversations with like-minded colleagues, the vision of revolutionizing the energy landscape emerged. Isiugo’s insight recognized the game-changing potential of solar energy, paired with advanced battery technology and intelligent software. This vision paved the way for a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem. Infranergy’s inception was driven by an earnest desire to address pressing challenges from energy shortages, environmental sustainability and grid stability. With a clear mission to help businesses save energy, generate revenue and reduce carbon emissions, Infranergy evolved into a software-focused cleantech pioneer. We aspire to build the “internet of energy,” a digital infrastructure that connects distributed energy assets and smart buildings, thus creating a more responsive, stable and environmentally friendly energy grid. Today, Infranergy’s story exemplifies Isiugo’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive impact. It’s a journey defined by innovation and leadership, grounded in the belief that clean energy solutions have the power to transform communities and business ecosystems worldwide.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Isiugo: We were attracted to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator because of Techstars’ strong track record in software leadership and the leadership of Alabama Power in the energy sector. These factors offer us valuable expertise and industry connections.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Isiugo: We’ve secured the prestigious DoE SBIR (Department of Energy Small Business Innovation Research) award funding technology development, achieved early revenue success compared to most startups, and we’re building network effects to create a competitive edge in a sizable industry. Our top message to potential investors is that we hold a significant early mover advantage.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Isiugo: Through our participation in the Techstars EnergyTech/Alabama Power partnership, we aim to: (1) tap into valuable knowledge and guidance from seasoned experts in the energy and technology sectors; (2) establish key partnerships with industry players, corporations and investors that can propel our business forward and help us raise funding from the right investors; (3) utilize the structured program to fine-tune our business approach and operational efficiency; (4) expedite our growth trajectory and market expansion through the resources and connections provided by Techstars.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Isiugo: Coming out of Philadelphia in the Northeast, our time in Birmingham, often referred to as the “Magic City” in the heart of “Sweet Home Alabama,” has been a wonderful experience. Birmingham has welcomed us with open arms, and we’ve discovered it to be a lively and vibrant city with a thriving tech and energy scene. The support and resources provided by Techstars, in conjunction with the forward-thinking approach of organizations like Alabama Power, have made our journey here incredibly fruitful. We’ve been struck by Birmingham’s unique combination of Southern hospitality and a rapidly growing innovation culture, leaving us with a very positive impression.

Contact: https://infranergy.us, https://www.linkedin.com/company/infranergy/, https://www.instagram.com/infranergy/

Alabama News Center is highlighting the 2023 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here and read company profiles of Ai-Ops, Clever Offsets, EV Safe Charge, Grid Discovery, Maverick IQ, Scoutit and SplitEV.