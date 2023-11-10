This hand-cut ribeye steak is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

A good steak at a good steak house makes for a sublime dining experience.

Add to that the kind of loving care and service you get from a venerable family-owned restaurant and you create a place that carries the moniker “institution.”

That’s exactly what you have in the Conestoga Steak House in Dothan. After nearly 50 years in business and three generations of family members working there, Conestoga is a proven favorite among Wiregrass diners.

Of course, if you have “Steak House” as part of your name, you’d better know how to do them right. At Conestoga, they hand cut their steaks and prepare everything fresh daily.

The star attraction is the Conestoga Ribeye. Perfectly marbled and cooked to order, it is the most popular item on the menu.

It’s so good that it’s earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.