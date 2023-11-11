Recipe: The Best 3-Cheese Green Bean Casserole

When it comes to Thanksgiving, everyone has a favorite classic dish that they love and must have at the dinner table. For me, that dish is Green Bean Casserole. Every year since I was a kid, I looked forward to this dish that included the famous Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, Del Monte Green Beans and French’s Original Crispy Fried Onions.

One of the great things about Green Bean Casserole is that you can use canned green beans, which makes this dish quick and convenient.

Even though my mom’s Green Bean Casserole is super delicious, I decided to amp things up a little bit and add a special ingredient, cheese — three different kinds of cheese, to be exact. I got the idea for this 3-Cheese Green Bean Casserole from my kids because they love to add cheese to everything, including green beans.

I would often prepare a pot of green beans with cheddar cheese and thought, “This tastes really good.” Then a lightbulb went off, and I decided to add this ingredient to my Green Bean Casserole. For this recipe, I used sharp cheddar, smoked gouda and Colby-Jack.

Another great thing about this recipe is that it whips up in less than 10 minutes. Simply toss all of your ingredients into the bowl, reserving half of the cheese and crispy fried onions to sprinkle on top. Another special ingredient that takes this casserole to another level is sautéed onions. I like to chop a small onion into pieces, sauté them until they are soft and add them to the casserole. It gives it a flavor that is out of this world. Trust me.

This 3-Cheese Green Bean Casserole is so cheesy, but it also has those familiar classic flavors that remind you of the good times with family and friends. Enjoy.

If your holiday season is super busy, you could totally prepare this casserole ahead of time. Just add the crispy fried onions before you put it in the oven, so that they keep their texture. You have so much to prepare at the holidays. Why not make life simpler and do some prep work ahead of time?

The Best 3-Cheese Green Bean Casserole

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 12

Ingredients

2 cans (10.5 oz. each) Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons soy sauce

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

4 cans (14.5 oz. each) any style Del Monte Green Beans, drained

2⅔ cups French’s Crispy Fried Onions

1 small onion, diced

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup smoked gouda cheese, shredded

½ cup Colby-Jack cheese, shredded

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium skillet on medium-high heat, add oil and sauté onions until soft and translucent. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce, black pepper, garlic powder, sautéed onions, green beans, ¼ cup of each kind of cheese and 1⅓ cups crispy fried onions. Place mixture in a 3-quart baking dish and top with the remaining crispy fried onions and cheese. Bake uncovered for about 25-30 minutes, or until bean mixture is hot and bubbling and onions are golden brown.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.