Scott Martin: Cool, wet at times in Alabama today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: At 6:42 a.m., we have some showers moving across portions of central Alabama, but as the day progresses, the activity will dwindle somewhat. A few spots will get light rain this afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be only in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day as showers continue to be possible, but the activity will end during the afternoon from west to east. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

THE WORK WEEK: We won’t have a good chance to see much sunlight. Monday will be dry and mostly cloudy, but rain chances will move in after midnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, a low will move northeast from the Gulf of Mexico and will cross the southern portions of the state. Rain will become likely by afternoon, but the air should be stable, and no thunder is expected. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

We’ll continue to deal with showers moving across the state on Wednesday as that low will be a very slow mover. Rain will be likely, and skies will be cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be another cloudy day with a chance of a few scattered showers, mainly over the eastern half of Alabama during the morning. Highs will be in the 60s.

On Friday it will be warmer, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Almost everyone will stay dry, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now, but a little mischief may form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle of the week. There will be little movement and the feature is given a very low chance of forming into a depression.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.