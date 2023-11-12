Expanding Alabama Mural Trail offers passport with prizes

With almost 300 Instaworthy spots to visit, the Alabama Mural Trail is growing, and travelers now have another reason — other than a great selfie — to explore the trail.

With the new, free digital passport, travelers can earn points to exchange for prizes by visiting a selection of murals on the trail, which is led by the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development (UACED) in partnership with several state tourism and economic development organizations.

“The digital passport will drive people to visit new neighborhoods and cities they might not have wandered before,” said Candace Johnson, UACED’s director of tourism and community development. “We want to encourage people to stay longer and travel farther.”

Travelers can sign up online for a free digital passport, which is sent via text message and email — no app to download. Then travelers simply turn on their location services while visiting a mural on the trail to check in. Travelers also can snap a picture in front of the mural, tag @alabamatourist on Facebook and Instagram, and use #SweetHomeMurals.

Pick-up locations for prizes can be found on the Alabama Mural Trail website.

“The Porch” in Marengo County was painted by Banks Compton. (contributed)Launched in 2021, the trail has grown to almost 300 murals across 60 counties, and the collection is updated regularly at alabamamuraltrail.org. The UACED team is working to incorporate all 67 Alabama counties in the trail and is accepting mural submissions that meet certain criteria.

“Since the launch of the trail two years ago, we’ve already seen city leaders bring new murals to their community, making Alabama a more vibrant place to visit, live and work,” Johnson said.

The Alabama Mural Trail is a project of UACED in partnership with Alabama Association of RC&Ds, Ala-Tom RC&D, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, the Alabama Tourism Department and Alabama Black Belt Adventures. The trail encourages tourists and locals alike to explore the state’s rich culture and history through public art.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.