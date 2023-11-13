James Spann: Rain moving northward in Alabama through Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling this afternoon in Alabama as far north as Grove Hill, Greenville and Luverne. This is ahead of a surface low in the western Gulf of Mexico that is moving slowly east/northeast. Otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy across Alabama with temperatures between 65 and 72 degrees. Occasional rain will continue over south Alabama tonight.

Rain will become widespread over the southern half of the state Tuesday and statewide Wednesday as a surface low moves along a stalled front near the Gulf Coast. Some lingering light rain is possible in scattered spots Thursday, and a cold front will bring a chance of showers to the state late Friday and Friday night (nothing heavy).

The southern half of Alabama will see beneficial rain this week, with amounts between 2 and 3 inches for most communities. The central counties will see around 1 inch, and rain totals over the Tennessee Valley will be light, generally less than a quarter-inch. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air moves into the Deep South, and the weekend will feature mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights. Highs generally will be in the 60s, lows mostly in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will return to the state, and possibly a few strong thunderstorms. Models are not in good agreement concerning the timing, but the rain could arrive as early as Monday, continuing through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. At the moment it looks like the rain will be gone by Thanksgiving Day; temperatures will be near average for late November. TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development of this system thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week while the system begins moving northeast across the western and central Caribbean Sea.

Interests in Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, it has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of this week. The National Hurricane Center now gives this a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.

If a depression or storm does form in the region, it will move northeast and won’t be a threat to the contiguous U.S. ON THIS DATE IN 1946: General Electric scientists produced snow in the Massachusetts Berkshires in the first modern-day cloud-seeding experiment. Scientist Vincent Schaefer dropped 6 pounds of dry ice pellets into a cloud over Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The 4-mile-long cloud was converted into snow flurries. The success of the experiment became the basis of many weather modification projects.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.