Kelly Road Builders, influential Birmingham-area company, sold to Two Oaks Construction

A longtime, Birmingham-area, minority-owned company has a new owner.

Trussville-based Kelly Road Builders Inc. (KRB), founded by Robert Kelly, has been sold to Two Oaks Construction, a real estate and construction management firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kelly established the company 24 years ago and has specialized in milling, asphalt paving, base and grading around nine states in the Southeast. The company grew into Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline Company, which is now Kelly Underground.

Kelly is one of the Birmingham Business Journal’s “Power 60” most influential leaders in the metro area.

After nearly a quarter century in business, Kelly and his brother, Jerry, president and CEO of KRB, said the buyers can take the company to the next level.

“What made the transaction so attractive was Two Oaks Construction being able to retain all of the employees already on board at Kelly Road Builders. Our employees are like family,” Robert Kelly said. “We are also excited that the name will remain the same.”

The company, which has about 43 employees and will remain in Birmingham, will be owned by developer Joseph Winters, an experienced construction manager with a master’s in real estate development from Auburn University.

“I’m really thrilled to have the opportunity to step into the CEO role of Kelly Road Builders and am honored to continue the legacy that was established by Robert,” Winters said. “I am elated about the opportunity and have a long-term vision to increase our presence in the markets we’re in already, in addition to new markets.

“It’s giving me the opportunity to think about my role as a leader,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting the employees more engaged, and to help strengthen their commitment to Kelly Road Builders and continue to share the vision that was set by Robert and Jerry Kelly.”

Jerry Kelly said the sale was made to Two Oaks Construction “because we believe that they are the best company to lead our team into the future. The owners of Two Oaks Construction are known for their commitment to their employees and their customers. They share our values, and they are committed to continuing the legacy of Kelly Road Builders.”

He added, “Two Oaks Construction has a strong track record of growth and innovation, and I believe that they can take Kelly Road Builders to the next level.”

This story originally was published by The Birmingham Times.