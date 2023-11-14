Bill Murray: The patient and the Alabama forecast are holding up well

JAMES SPANN UPDATE: Our fearless leader scared us all badly last night with severe abdominal pains that sent him to the hospital for a little late-night surgery. But he was texting orders by 4:30 a.m. and feeling like a new man, he said. We are all thankful for the doctors and nurses who turned a bad situation into good. I know he appreciates all your thoughts and prayers.

THE WEATHER ROLLS ON: The weather for the rest of this week is a blend of mild temperatures, some rain (just not enough) and gradually clearing skies in time for a decent weekend.

CLOUDS HANG TOUGH: Skies have been mostly cloudy across much of north and central Alabama today. There has been a tad more sunshine over the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are generally in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s generally, with a few low 50s.

ON THE WEATHER MAPS: Our surface low is south of the Louisiana coast. It is about 100 miles south of where we thought it might be, which has kept the rainfall closer to the coast. That main shield of rain has spread as far north as Greenville and Troy so far today. The low is expected to pirouette around its parent upper low and move toward the Alabama/northwest Florida coast. As it does, rain will increase and will spread deeper into Alabama late tonight and into Wednesday.

HUMP DAY: Rain will be likely on Wednesday and temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A few scattered showers will be left over on Thursday. Look for highs in the middle and upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Lows will start out in the middle 50s, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s ahead of a cold front. The front won’t have a chance to create much in the way of showers, since it is short of moisture. Expect a mix of broken and overcast skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings a shift toward cooler, clearer weather. Saturday offers a cooler high of 64 after a morning low of 51, with a 30% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. Sunday features more in the way of sunshine, no rain and a high of 65 degrees under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature highs in the 60s with some chance of rain as another disturbance moves toward us in a zonal flow. The system will roll through on Friday with rain and storms, moving out before the weekend. Either way, Thanksgiving looks dry now. TROPICS: Low pressure is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next 24 hours and could become a tropical depression by midweek. It is expected to begin moving northeast by Thursday and could become Tropical Storm Vince by late Thursday or Friday as it moves toward Hispaniola. It will cross that island and emerge into the Atlantic north of the Dominican Republic by the weekend. There is some chance it could still become a hurricane but should be no threat to any land.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: An African EF3 or EF4 tornado leveled brick homes in an urban area of Molweni. Eight people died along its 10-mile path. Mud huts were completely scored away.

