Published On: 11.14.23 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: BlueTanks

BlueTanks founders Deborah Awoyemi and Olalekan Ogundairo say they want to solve problems with electric vehicle charging and contribute to the growth in the public's embrace of EV technology. (contributed)

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at BlueTanks.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: BlueTanks from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Company: BlueTanks

Company home: New Jersey

Leadership: Olalekan Ogundairo, Deborah Awoyemi

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Olalekan Ogundairo: The mission of BlueTanks is to be an Amazon for all EV charging.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Ogundairo: My inspiration for deciding to be a co-founder and key in to the founders’ mission is because we are solving a problem for the EV users and encouraging more emission vehicles to transition into EV for sustainability purposes.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ogundairo: What attracted me was the impressive track record they have had over the years. Techstars is a well-established accelerator program that would offer us the right mentorship, networking opportunities and access to funding.

Olalekan Ogundairo and Deborah Awoyemi want to turn BlueTanks into the Amazon of electric vehicle charging. (contributed)

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Ogundairo: I want investors to know that we are a multiple-revenue-generating company. We have four different ways we generate revenue as a company.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ogundairo: We hope to get partnerships and potential collaboration with Alabama Power, which can accelerate our growth and product development.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Ogundairo: Birmingham is one big family, a small community that accommodates everyone. Beautiful people with amazing culture.

Contact: https://bluetanks.tech/

