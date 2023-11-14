Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: BlueTanks

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at BlueTanks.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: BlueTanks from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Company: BlueTanks

Company home: New Jersey

Leadership: Olalekan Ogundairo, Deborah Awoyemi

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Olalekan Ogundairo: The mission of BlueTanks is to be an Amazon for all EV charging.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Ogundairo: My inspiration for deciding to be a co-founder and key in to the founders’ mission is because we are solving a problem for the EV users and encouraging more emission vehicles to transition into EV for sustainability purposes.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ogundairo: What attracted me was the impressive track record they have had over the years. Techstars is a well-established accelerator program that would offer us the right mentorship, networking opportunities and access to funding.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Ogundairo: I want investors to know that we are a multiple-revenue-generating company. We have four different ways we generate revenue as a company.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ogundairo: We hope to get partnerships and potential collaboration with Alabama Power, which can accelerate our growth and product development.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Ogundairo: Birmingham is one big family, a small community that accommodates everyone. Beautiful people with amazing culture.

Contact: https://bluetanks.tech/

