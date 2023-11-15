Longstanding Alabama-Japan bonds on display at celebration

Six Japanese companies embarking on investment projects in Alabama were recognized at a recent ceremony highlighting the deep economic and cultural connections that link the state to the Asian nation.

The Japan-America Society of Alabama (JASA) dinner at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa brought together leaders from government, economic development, education and culture in support of the Alabama-Japan relationship.

Birmingham’s Mark Jackson, who serves as the state’s Honorary Consul General of Japan, said the event highlighted the multilayered importance of Alabama’s relationship with Japan.

“From manufacturing, financial and insurance services to educational exchanges and cultural events, Japan has become a major part of Alabama’s landscape,” Jackson said. “Our leaders understand the importance of this relationship, and I am happy to work with them as it continues to expand.”

Growing companies

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said many communities across the state have benefited immensely from the long-lasting relationship with Japan.

“Over the years, I have developed an unshakable admiration for the Japanese business culture, which places an emphasis on teamwork, quality, continuous improvement, innovation, environmental stewardship and honor,” Canfield said. “The Japanese companies operating in Alabama have brought an authentic community spirit and have shown themselves, time and time again, to be great corporate citizens.”

The JASA dinner showcased the significant presence that Japanese enterprises have in Alabama, with operations in industries including chemicals, steel, advanced materials and nutritional supplements, in addition to a heavy concentration in automotive manufacturing.

During the dinner, six Japanese companies were recognized for launching growth projects in Alabama during 2022:

These growth projects are expected to create 411 jobs while generating nearly $290 million in new capital investment in these Alabama communities, according to Alabama Department of Commerce data.

Business connections

The business links between Alabama and Japan are extensive.

Japanese companies have invested nearly $10 billion in Alabama since 1999, when Honda announced plans for an auto assembly plant in Talladega County. Around 90 Japanese companies have established operations in the state, according to Department of Commerce data.

Throughout the decades, Japanese companies have become major employers in large Alabama cities including Birmingham, Huntsville and Decatur but also in smaller communities and rural towns, such as Fayette and Cusseta.

In addition, Japan is a top trade partner for the state, with Alabama’s exports to the Asian nation topping the $1 billion annual threshold for the first time in 2022. Top Alabama exports include transportation equipment, chemicals, paper and minerals.

“The partnership between Japan and Alabama continues to spark economic growth, create opportunity and foster deep friendships,” said Canfield, who last month led an Alabama delegation in Tokyo for the annual joint meeting of the Southeastern U.S.-Japan associations.

JASA mission

The JASA organization has been active for more than three decades, advancing its mission of promoting friendly personal and professional relationships to create a better understanding of each other’s people and customs. Alabama Power is a longtime supporter of JASA and the Alabama-Japan relationship. The late Elmer Harris, former chairman, president and CEO of Alabama Power, served as honorary consul general of Japan.

This year’s JASA dinner featured baseball legend Greg “Boomer” Wells as keynote speaker. The Alabama native played for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Minnesota Twins and for four different pro baseball teams in Japan during a distinguished 10-year career beginning in 1982.

In addition, JASA honored Robert Black of Huntsville and Linda Roberson of Birmingham with Samuel Ullman Awards, the organization’s highest honor.

Black is a horticulturist who survived cancer to imagine and map out what is now the North Alabama Japanese Garden, adjacent to Monte Sano State Park. The garden hosts visitors during the year, with festivals in fall and spring.

A lifelong educator, Roberson was instrumental in the expansion of Birmingham’s “Sister City” relationships with Hitachi and Maebashi. She also managed numerous youth and adult exchanges that allowed an estimated 400 schoolchildren to visit the Japanese cities and Birmingham.

Roberson also led efforts to support JASA’s annual sakura (“cherry blossom”) festival at the Birmingham Japanese Gardens.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.