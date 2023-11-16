Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend events include Broadway show, holiday festivals

‘Black Uniform’

The Montgomery Film Festival will highlight “Black Uniform,” a newly completed documentary directed by filmmaker Robert Darwell, featuring the voices of 12 Black veterans who served within the ranges of World War II to present day. Congressional Gold Medal recipient Romay Davis, a 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery and the oldest living veteran of the “Six Triple Eight” all-Black female battalion, is scheduled to attend the film’s Alabama premiere Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Capri Theatre. There will be a Q&A following the screening.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Emmy award-winning actor Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch in the American Theatre Guild production of Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” through Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). Based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, the production includes Birmingham native Mary Badham as Mrs. Henry Dubose. At age 10, Badham received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress in the 1962 film version for playing Jean Louise “Scout” Finch. The production contains racially explicit language and costuming, references of sexual abuse and brief gunfire audio. Tickets available through broadwayinbirmingham.com, ticketmaster.com and the BJCC ticket office.

Beethoven and Blue Jeans

Dress down, relax and enjoy classical music at Beethoven and Blue Jeans Nov. 18-19 at the Saenger Theatre. The Mobile Symphony Orchestra concert will feature Beethoven’s beloved pastoral symphony and flute sensation Anthony Trionfo in a showstopping concerto by Lowell Liebermann. Purchase tickets at mobilesymphony.org, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office. Alabama Power is among the event’s supporters.

Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights will turn Oxford’s Choccolocco Park into a winter wonderland celebrating the holidays Nov. 17-24. Enjoy twinkling lights, towering Christmas trees, food trucks, skating and photos with Santa. For a smoother experience, purchase tickets here. For details, visit the website. The park is at 954 Leon Smith Parkway.

Galaxy of Lights

With both walking and driving experiences, Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden offers guests of all ages the chance to experience the magic, share in the tradition and make memories together. The festivities take place Nov. 17-Dec. 31. For more information about walking nights, dog-walking nights or driving nights, visit the website. The garden is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

Get ready for the Birmingham Zoo’s larger-than-life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration Nov. 17-Jan. 15. Watch the zoo come alive with wild animal and sea life lantern creations brilliantly lighting up the night. Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Click here for the complete holiday schedule. Tickets are on sale at birminghamzoo/glowwild. Alabama Power is a supporter of the event.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” returns to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival stage in Montgomery Nov. 16-Dec. 24. When miserly Ebenezer Scrooge receives an unwanted visit from the ghost of his former business partner on Christmas Eve, an overnight voyage of epic proportions begins. For more details and ticket information, visit the website.

‘Everybody’

“Everybody,” a modern take on the 15th-century morality play “Everyman,” is underway through Saturday, Nov. 18, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The play opens with a theater usher greeting the audience and reviewing the historical background of “Everyman.” The audience is then introduced to “God” and “Death,” played by actors. At each performance, five “Somebodies” are chosen from the audience and a lottery ensues to choose the play’s central character, Everybody. Once an “Everybody” is revealed, the remaining four actors take on the other characters/concepts in the play. Purchase tickets at alysstephens.org or call 205-975-2787.