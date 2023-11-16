Lineworker Career Day attracts nearly 200 students from across Alabama

Nearly 200 high school students from across Alabama participated in the recent Lineworker Career Day event at the Alabama Power General Services Complex (GSC) in Calera. A popular event held for the first time since January 2020, the day – actually, two days, with six schools at the GSC on the first day and five on the second – is designed to pique students’ interest in career opportunities for lineworkers and other general services occupations.

Participating on Day 1 were students from Clay-Chalkville High School, Hale County College & Career Academy, Lecroy Career Technical Center, McAdory High School, Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technology (MPACT) and Randolph-Roanoke Career Tech Center. Day 2 participants were students from Minor High School, Pike Road High School, Shelby County Career Technical Education Center, Vincent High School and Winston Career Academy.

Throughout each session, students moved through six stations: welding, electrical-high bay, electrical circuits, mechanized equipment, substation operations and pole climbing. At each stop, they had time to interact with Alabama Power lineworkers and other skilled employees, and view demonstrations with opportunities for hands-on instruction. A total of 65 Alabama Power employees volunteered for the event, serving as instructors, demonstrators and facilitators, and providing information and answering questions.

“We want to increase awareness of career opportunities available to these students and help them make informed decisions about their career and their future,” said Nick Hall, engineering supervisor in Alabama Power’s Western Division and lead coordinator of Lineworker Career Day.

“We’re asked often about the kinds of careers available at Alabama Power. This is a way to provide students with information about what we do and how we do it. We also get beyond the opportunities for linemen and other skilled positions and give them an idea of the kinds of jobs that might be available in departments throughout the company. Hopefully, that sparks an interest.”

Travis Burnett, IBEW training analyst, demonstrates pole climbing to students at Lineworker Career Day, as senior training analyst Jake Little looks on. (Wynter Byrd) Students at Lineworker Career Day learn about electrical circuits. (Wynter Byrd) LaDarrius Clay, senior training analyst, answers questions from students at Lineworker Career Day. (Wynter Byrd)

Jay Shockley, training analyst at Alabama Power’s General Services Complex, speaks to students at Lineworker Career Day. (Wynter Byrd) Lineworker Career Day provides students with opportunities for hands-on instruction. (Wynter Byrd)

Lineworker Career Day began in 2018. Held annually for three years, it was interrupted after January 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is the first since the global health crisis, returning in large part by popular demand from teachers and administrators at schools that participated before or heard about the program.

“A lot of schools reached out to tell us how much they appreciate this day and asked about our plans for it,” said Hall. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for it, a recognition that it is helpful to the students. We’re glad to be bringing it back.”

In addition to exposing students to skilled occupations, the Career Day program provided them with information about internships, pre-apprentice lineworker programs in Alabama community colleges and other avenues for developing knowledge and skills, said Jason Watters, workforce development coordinator for Alabama Power. The event also benefits career and technical education teachers, Watters added, supplementing theory taught in the classroom with the experience of seeing people apply it in their jobs.

“This is a very intentional way that Alabama Power contributes to Alabama’s educational ecosystem,” said Watters. “Whether it’s with Alabama Power or another company, being a lineworker is a thriving career with great job security, in a field where demand is going to remain high.

“It’s a career that benefits individuals, households, families and communities. We want to make sure students are aware of that opportunity and how to access it.”