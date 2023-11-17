Ready for Apple Cider Day? Check out these 9 hot spots for cider in Alabama

Move over pumpkin, it’s time for apple cider to shine!

You may not have known this, but Nov. 18 is officially Apple Cider Day. Whether it’s served warm with cinnamon, hard in a can or freshly made at an orchard, this delicious drink is the ultimate fall vibes in a glass.

So, in celebration of this under-appreciated holiday, we are sharing nine of our favorite places to get apple cider across the state:

1. Scott’s Orchard in Hazel Green.

2. Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika.

3. Mo’Bay Beignet Co. with locations in Mobile, Saraland, Orange Beach, Auburn and Tuscaloosa.

4. Crow Mountain Orchard in Fackler.

5. Fairhope Brewing Company in Fairhope.

6. O. Henry’s in Birmingham.

7. Isom’s Orchard in Athens.

8. Charlie Foster’s in Huntsville.

9. Turbo Coffee in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Florence.

Submit your favorite local business to alnewscenter@outlook.com for a chance to be featured in a future article.