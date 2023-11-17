Published On: 11.17.23 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

Ready for Apple Cider Day? Check out these 9 hot spots for cider in Alabama

Served hot, cold or hard, apple cider is the ultimate fall vibe in a glass. (contributed)

Move over pumpkin, it’s time for apple cider to shine!

You may not have known this, but Nov. 18 is officially Apple Cider Day. Whether it’s served warm with cinnamon, hard in a can or freshly made at an orchard, this delicious drink is the ultimate fall vibes in a glass.

So, in celebration of this under-appreciated holiday, we are sharing nine of our favorite places to get apple cider across the state:

1. Scott’s Orchard in Hazel Green.

(Scott’s Orchard Instagram)

2. Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika.

3. Mo’Bay Beignet Co. with locations in Mobile, Saraland, Orange Beach, Auburn and Tuscaloosa.

(Bay Town Burger Co. Instagram)

4. Crow Mountain Orchard in Fackler.

5. Fairhope Brewing Company in Fairhope.

(Fairhope Brewing Instagram)

6. O. Henry’s in Birmingham.

7. Isom’s Orchard in Athens.

(Isom’s Orchard Instagram)

8. Charlie Foster’s in Huntsville.

9. Turbo Coffee in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Florence.

(Willis Photography via Turbo Coffee Instagram)

Submit your favorite local business to alnewscenter@outlook.com for a chance to be featured in a future article.

