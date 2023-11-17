The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Auburn and Alabama face non-conference foes before Iron Bowl; Bama fans hoping for chaos
Alabama and Auburn look to avoid letdowns and injuries in the build-up to the Iron Bowl. Will chaos finally come this weekend in college football? The Next Round guys offer their opinions in the Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead.
