Recipe: Cajun & Herb Slow-Roasted Turkey

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so I decided it was time to finalize the details and menu for this amazing Cajun & Herb Slow-Roasted Turkey.

I’m typically a “sides” kind of girl, but this Cajun & Herb Slow-Roasted Turkey recipe has completely changed my tune. This turkey is nothing like your traditional turkey recipe; it’s juicy, tender and includes an incredible spice rub that adds a little heat and a ton of flavor.

For this recipe, I purchased everything I needed from Sprouts Farmers Market. I selected a variety of herbs, spices and a few fresh veggies.

Before you start the cooking process, keep in mind that this is a slow-roast recipe, which means that this turkey will take at least eight to 10 hours to cook. Some people choose to cook this recipe overnight and wake up to a perfectly cooked turkey, but you can certainly cook it during the day if you want to.

This Cajun & Herb Slow-Roasted Turkey was definitely the best turkey I’ve ever tasted. The Cajun spices seemed to cook right to the bone, making every bite super flavorful. I can’t wait to serve this turkey.

Cajun & Herb Slow-Roasted Turkey

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 25

Ingredients

1 12 to 14 lb. organic whole turkey, thawed

1/3 cup butter, softened

2 eggs, beaten

1 onion, sliced in half

4 bay leaves

2 teaspoons pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon rosemary

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, remove the innards from the turkey and rub turkey with butter. Place in a large roasting pan and brush beaten eggs on top of turkey. In a medium bowl, combine pepper, garlic powder, sage, rosemary, Cajun seasoning, seasoned salt, cayenne pepper and paprika. Sprinkle generously over the entire turkey, making sure to sprinkle some of the seasoning mixture inside the turkey. Place onion and bay leaves inside the turkey. Add 2 cups of water to the bottom of the pan. Cover the pan with foil and roast for 1 hour. Reduce oven temperature to 200 degrees, baste the turkey with the stock from the bottom of the pan (add 2 more cups of water any time it gets too low) and roast for an additional seven to eight hours. Don’t worry about basting; the low temperature and moisture from the water will cook it gently. After seven to eight hours, or until the turkey reaches the appropriate internal temperature, remove from the oven and let it rest for about 20 minutes before serving.

Recipe notes

Cooking time depends on the size of the turkey. Adjust the time as needed for a larger turkey.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.