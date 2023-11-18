Scott Martin: Nice weekend for Alabama; plenty of rain next week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Today will be nice, with decreasing clouds and mild temperatures. However, clear skies this evening will allow those temperatures to drop rather quickly. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s and lows in the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

If you think today’s weather is great, Sunday will be even better, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

THE SHORT WORK WEEK: A surface low approaching from the west will swing a cold front into Alabama starting late Monday evening, and it will wash out across the southern half of the state on Tuesday. Much of the day Monday will be dry, but clouds will be increasing. Showers and storms will become possible in west and northwest Alabama by late afternoon to early evening. A few storms may become strong to severe, and a marginal risk is up for extreme western and southwestern Alabama. Damaging winds and a brief tornado will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Rain and storms will continue for much of the state Tuesday as the front looks to wash out across southeast central Alabama. While a few storms may be strong, the bigger story will be heavy rains. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Wednesday continues to look wet as moisture continues to be pulled up into the state and another surface low approaches from the west. That low will help to move the rain out of the state overnight. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY: Thanksgiving Day will be rather cool with skies clearing and becoming sunny. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to the lower 60s, with lows dipping into the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

On Black Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be just a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the southwestern Atlantic is causing some disorganized showers and storms near the southeastern Bahamas. The good news is that development into a tropical cyclone is now highly unlikely. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.