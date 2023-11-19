Navistar launches production of next-generation powertrain at Alabama facility

Navistar Inc. recently announced the production launch of its groundbreaking new International S13 Integrated powertrain at the company’s Alabama manufacturing facility, culminating a growth project that has already added 100 jobs at the site.

Navistar officials joined state and local leaders at the plant in the Jetplex Industrial Park at Huntsville International Airport for a ceremony to mark the milestone.

Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar recently completed a 110,000-square-foot addition at the Huntsville Powertrain Plant to support the production of the new S13 Integrated Powertrain components.

“The entire team is excited to embark on this journey and build the remarkable S13 Integrated Powertrain that will redefine the industry and power our path toward a more sustainable future,” said Brandon Tucker, the plant’s director of operations.

Overall, Navistar has invested more than $200 million in the Huntsville plant, which was established in 2008 and employs more than 230 skilled workers.

“Navistar is one of those great companies that makes Huntsville go,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We’re proud that the integrated powertrain is produced in Huntsville and that Navistar has been a strong partner and one of our long-term corporate citizens.”

Plant improvements

The expansion project began in February 2020 and has added many key manufacturing process improvements to the facility. They include robotic assembly cells, enterprise-connected manufacturing devices with advanced error proofing, and automated guided vehicles that allow the plant flexibility when needed.

In addition to new assembly and machining lines, sustainability improvements were made to the plant. They include LED lighting, a wastewater evaporator to minimize wastewater discharge, and new augers to separate recyclables from rubbish to significantly reduce the waste going to landfills.

“Navistar is a world-class manufacturer, and it’s impressive to see the improvements it has added to its facility in Huntsville, blending the best of cutting-edge manufacturing technology with the skills of its talented workforce,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

With the addition, the now 410,000-square-foot Alabama facility has expanded from a single assembly line to two — one for the T14 Transmission and one for the S13 Engine — along with the incorporation of three major machining lines.

Announced in August 2022, the S13 Integrated Powertrain, developed in collaboration with the Traton Group, significantly increases operating efficiency, reduces operating costs and provides greater profitability for customers.

Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite, ReNEWeD and Diamond Advantage brand aftermarket parts, and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is a member of Traton SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.