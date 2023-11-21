For Ukrainian refugee settled in Alabama, Thanksgiving is a sweet homecoming marked by loss, resilience and joy

Just a year ago, Vasilisa Strelnikova, Lisa to her friends, was living a life ravaged by war. Today, with Thanksgiving approaching, she is showing her gratitude for the new life she and her son have made in Birmingham, Alabama, in a sweet and tasty way.

Look for Strelnikova on Saturdays at Pepper Place Market, where she sells delectable pastries and other European treats, including honey cakes famous in her homeland, Ukraine.

Strelnikova’s journey from a world on fire to the arena of professional baking is even more remarkable, considering she never really baked before. Not only is it a new career; it has become a mission of outreach.

Wanting to express her gratitude to those who helped her come to the United States, Strelnikova decided to share traditional Ukrainian dishes with others. Reading recipes and exploring the foods of her culture brought her joy and sparked her creativity. Encouragement from friends pushed her to take the leap and start selling her wares at the popular farm, food and crafts market. In October 2022, she was invited to share a booth at Pepper Place to test the demand for her goods; she quickly gained a following of customers who would specifically ask for her when she wasn’t there.

Strelnikova hails from Kharkiv, Ukraine, on the northeast border with Russia. Her story is one of resilience as she left her war-torn home in search of a place that valued connections and belonging.

The story actually begins decades ago, coming full circle last year.

During the 1990s, Lisa and her family temporarily relocated to Birmingham for her father’s work. The 11-year-old adapted quickly to her new surroundings, improving her English and making friends at her American school.

After returning home to Ukraine, she eventually lost track of the connections she had made in Birmingham, although she maintained fond memories, and a bit of nostalgia, of her brief time in Alabama.

In 2014, armed conflict erupted in Ukraine after Russia’s illegal annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea. In February 2022, the conflict exploded into full-scale war when Russia launched an invasion. Amid the escalating strife, Strelnikova and her family made the difficult decision to move to the safer, western region of Lviv, leaving behind their home and everything they knew.

But with the move, another challenge emerged for the Russian-speaking family. Suddenly, living in a new town where the Ukrainian language was dominant, their loyalty to their own country was in question. “I never thought it would be a problem to speak two languages … I did not see a connection as being loyal,” Strelnikova said.

Feeling unwelcome and fearing greater conflict, the family decided to relocate outside Ukraine. Strelnikova’s sister in the Netherlands proposed the family join her there, but Strelnikova yearned to return to Birmingham, where her childhood memories evoked a sense of solace and security.

With little expectation of success, Strelnikova reached out to Miller Gorrie, an old family acquaintance in Birmingham and founder of the construction company Brasfield & Gorrie. She sent a letter explaining her situation, and expressed her desire to return. She included her cell phone number, which turned out to be a fateful decision.

More than a month later, Strelnikova received a call from Gorrie. His enthusiastic response filled her with hope, driving her to seek a way to come to Alabama.

Strelnikova began researching the requirements and process for immigrating to the United States. But getting the necessary documentation proved difficult, as many Ukrainian agencies were not operating. Meanwhile, the situation became even more precarious in Lviv, where heavy gunfire became a daily occurrence.

Then, on April 21, 2022, President Biden announced the Uniting for Ukraine initiative, which provided a streamlined pathway for Strelnikova and her family to come to America.

After two grueling months, the family arrived in Birmingham on June 18, 2022. Since then, the warm support they’ve received from the Magic City community has been profoundly humbling, Strelnikova said.

To help them through the transition, the Gorries offered the Strelnikova family a fully furnished apartment, solidifying their sense of homecoming. Strelnikova’s son Michael quickly made new friends, just like his mother did as a Ukrainian child in Birmingham decades earlier. Now 13, he’s playing a new sport: American football. The family was even able to eventually bring their beloved dog, Oscar, to the states.

Strelnikova has since built a strong network of friends in her adopted city. She was welcomed and supported through Birmingham’s Independent Presbyterian Church. This past August, the church organized the Ukrainian Freedom Festival, a successful event that united the community and celebrated the diverse cultures of Ukraine. During the festival, Strelnikov realized she was doing more than just selling pastries: She was bringing healing and bridging cultures.

Strelnikova is now making plans to expand her business.

“I am looking to open a storefront in the next year,” she said. Find Strelnikova’s business, Cake Honeys, on Facebook and Instagram.

For the upcoming season, she’s offering a unique “Holiday Edition” of treats, including a Larks Milk Cake, Almond Cake and Prague Cake, to name a few.

Cake Honeys is the name of Strelnikova’s business. (Anna Chapman McConathy / Alabama News Center) One of Strelnikova’s delectable creations. (contributed) One of Strelnikova’s delectable creations. (contributed) One of Strelnikova’s delectable creations. (contributed) A holiday-inspired creation. (contributed)

Strelnikova and Michael have a particularly special relationship with the Gorrie family. They will spend some time with the family during the holidays, sharing traditions. Ellen Walker, Miller Gorrie’s daughter, supports the Strelnikovas by helping out at the Pepper Place booth whenever she can.

As the family prepares for Thanksgiving, Strelnikova said the upcoming, very American holiday holds a profound significance: Michael was born during Thanksgiving time.

Now, Strelnikova said, her family “joyfully celebrates both Thanksgiving and Michael’s birthday,” making it their “cherished, favorite holiday.”