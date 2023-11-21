Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Meredot

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Meredot.

Company: Meredot

Company home: Oregon

Leadership: Roman Bysko, Shannon Fain, Gareth Moore, Katia Shabanova

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: Meredot from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Roman Bysko: Meredot represents the wireless charging future that tomorrow’s world will demand as standard. This award-winning wireless charging solution matches wired efficiency and doubles the charging speed at virtually any position or angle. It increases vehicle availability through efficient digital fleet management that enables everything to be operated remotely from a single console while extending battery life, minimizing costs for operators and users, and reducing CO2 emissions.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Bysko: Meredot was founded in 2017 by a group of engineers and scientists who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to charge their electronics wirelessly – that wireless charging can be efficient, faster and more convenient than the cable-based charging process. Today, Meredot provides not only wireless charging technology but also green solutions to wirelessly charge mobility, micro-mobility transport, robots and drones. Meredot believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves toward an electric transport charging infrastructure future, the better. Meredot’s proprietary wireless chargers combine hardware and software for ultra-scalable, reliable and manageable charging of electric vehicles (EVs) and light electric vehicles (LEVs, such as electric scooters and bikes). Meredot’s thin yet robust devices are uniquely designed to seamlessly and unobtrusively integrate in any location – whether old city center, shoreline or business center. They thrive in harsh conditions through technology engineered to be easy to install, operate, manage and use.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Bysko: Great leadership behind the accelerator, the expertise, the networking, the credibility, its track record and focus.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

The Meredot Infinity Charger delivers a new, distributed architecture that helps achieve greater site capital efficiency and scalability, saving energy and costs. The Meredot Infinity Charger will become an infrastructural foundation to a new electro mobility-charging experience benefiting both operators and users.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

We hope to expand our network and get access to resources such as mentorship, funding, partnerships and educational resources. Participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is a pivotal step for our company, and we aspire to achieve significant growth and development. Through this program, we aim to gain invaluable insights and connections that will empower us to thrive in the tech industry. We look forward to leveraging the resources and expertise available to refine our strategy, scale our operations and, ultimately, make a lasting impact in the energy tech sector.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Birmingham has truly captivated us with its beauty, immense potential and warm-hearted residents. The city boasts a rich history and a vibrant atmosphere that exudes promise. We are excited about the opportunities Birmingham presents for our business and look forward to becoming an integral part of its thriving community. The people we’ve met here have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, making our experience in Birmingham even more enjoyable.

Contact: https://www.meredot.com

