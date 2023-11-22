James Spann: Cool, generally dry weather for Alabama through the weekend

James Spann forecasts below-average temperatures for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

QUIET PATTERN: An upper low in the base of a long wave trough is rotating through north Alabama early this morning; there could be a sprinkle or two, but otherwise today will be dry with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. The high will be in the 50s for most of the state; some in south Alabama could see low 60s. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 22 is 63.

Thanksgiving Day will be cool and dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. After a low in the 30s, the high will be between 56 and 64 degrees across the state. Clouds will increase late in the day, and a feature in the northern Gulf of Mexico could bring some scattered light rain to the southern counties of Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts will be light and spotty with limited moisture. Otherwise, Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s over north Alabama and 60s to the south.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: Cool, dry weather continues over the weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday; some clouds will move in on Sunday with an upper-air feature, but the low levels will be dry, and we are keeping the forecast dry. Afternoon highs will hold between 58 and 65 degrees, not far from average for late November in Alabama.

A new surge of cooler air will arrive Monday, and at this point all of next week looks dry with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A freeze is likely over the northern half of the state during the early morning hours Tuesday through Friday. The next significant rain for the Deep South will likely be in the Dec. 3-8 time frame.

IRON BOWL: The weather will be just about perfect for Saturday’s Iron Bowl (Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures at kickoff near 63 degrees, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic within the next day or so. This nontropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea-surface temperatures during the next few days, and environmental conditions could allow this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns northeastward by the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of development; it will remain far from land. Hurricane season ends in eight days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1874: At least four tornadoes touched down in Alabama, killing 16 people. The fatalities happened in Montevallo, Tuscumbia and Rogersville.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A total of 45 tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Alabama had 13 tornadoes touch down ranging in strength from F0 to F2, with no deaths and 53 injuries. The tornado with the most injuries occurred just outside Sardis City, where multiple structures were damaged and 12 people were injured. Tennessee had only one tornado for the day, but it was deadly. An F1 touched down just northwest of Bolivar and stayed on the ground for 16 miles before lifting west of Toone. One person was killed, and three others were injured.

