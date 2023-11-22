Savor the season with these seven delicious pie recipes

There’s only hours left till Thanksgiving. Do you have your pie plan in place?

Even if your Turkey Day dessert strategy is already confirmed, there’s plenty of time left between now and New Year for pie.

Slice into the magic of the holidays with these delicious pie recipes from our friends at Southern Bite and Wood & Spoon. Which one (or two) will you be baking for your family and friends?

Easy Apple Galette

A galette is like the laid-back cousin of the pastry family. It’s a simple, rustic and open-faced pie that typically starts with a buttery, flaky pastry crust. You lay your favorite fillings – be it fruits, veggies or even savory ingredients – in the center, leaving a border of pastry dough around the edges. Then, you casually fold up those edges, giving it that charming, imperfect and slightly haphazard look.

See the full recipe here.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

Quite simply, it’s a creamy, no-bake pie made with a filling of cream cheese, lemon juice, some frozen whipped topping (like Cool Whip) and powdered sugar. It’s all spread into a graham cracker crust – store-bought or homemade. And it’s topped with sliced fresh strawberries that have been tossed in melted strawberry jam. How delicious does that sound?

See the full recipe here.

Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Pie Topping

This isn’t some basic ol’ pumpkin cheesecake with some pumpkin pie spice thrown in. No, ma’am. Sure, this creamy, decadent pumpkin cheesecake is filled with tons of pumpkin and spice flavors. But wait. There’s more. Swap the basic graham cracker crust for one made with gingersnap cookies. Then top the cheesecake with a caramel pecan topping reminiscent of the rich, gooey filling in pecan pie.

See the full recipe here.

Peach Berry Pie

Sweet Southern peaches combine with fresh strawberries, blackberries or blueberries in what is sure to be your new favorite holiday dessert.

See the full recipe here.

Sweet Potato Pie Tart with Candied Pecans and Marshmallow Whipped Cream

This sweet potato tart is a polished take on a traditional sweet potato pie. Here, a graham cracker and pecan press-in crust comes together with butter, and the filling is equally straightforward: mashed sweet potatoes, evaporated milk and just the right amount of sugar and spice. I like to garnish this tart with candied pecans and serve slices with marshmallow whipped cream, but it tastes terrific on its own.

See the full recipe here.

Simple Apple Pie

It’s the perfect fall dessert – warm apple pie topped with a huge scoop of vanilla ice cream. But making apple pie shouldn’t be a six-hour job and require you to tear down the entire kitchen.

My version is easy, approachable and still has all the great flavors of homemade apple pie – just with a lot less work.

See the full recipe here.

Easy Oreo Chocolate Pie

This decadent creation includes a fluffy chocolate layer made with instant chocolate pudding, milk and frozen whipped topping. It’s topped with more whipped topping and a healthy helping of broken Oreo cookies for a little texture. All of that sits in a perfect Oreo crust.

See the full recipe here.

Visit our Food & Drink page for more recipes to add to your holiday lineup!