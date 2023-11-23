Can’t Miss Alabama: Feast on a bounty of Thanksgiving weekend festivities
Iron Bowl
It’s time, again, for one of the most storied college rivalry games of the year. The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 2:30 p.m. at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The classic clash will broadcast on CBS and other streaming services. In the 2022 matchup, the Crimson Tide won 49-27. Follow Alabama football on Facebook, X and Instagram. Follow Auburn football on Facebook, X and Instagram.
Christmas at the Falls
Celebrate the holiday season with Noccalula Falls and the city of Gadsden at Christmas at the Falls. There will be millions of lights on paths winding throughout the park as well as holiday displays and decorations. Enjoy the sparkling lights with spectacular views from the paved walking trails. Santa will be onsite Nov. 24-Dec. 23. The annual event begins on Thanksgiving night and runs until Sunday, Dec. 31. Get all the details here.
Poarch Band of Creek Indians annual Pow Wow
Celebrate Thanksgiving at the 51st annual Poarch Band of Creek Indians Pow Wow Nov. 23-24 at 10 a.m. in Atmore. The two-day celebration includes dance contests for men and women, young and old, as well as a drum contest and the Poarch Creek Indian Princess contest. Visitors will also enjoy crafts and goods for sale by local artisans and vendors , and festival foods including barbecue, oak wood fire-roasted corn, buffalo burgers, ham, fried chicken, and turkey and dressing.
Magic Christmas in Lights
Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore will celebrate its 28th year of Magic Christmas in Lights Nov. 24-Jan. 3. In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display throughout the 65-acre garden estate. The Bellingrath Home will be decorated in its holiday finery and enhanced with beautiful poinsettias. Click here for the details and holiday schedule.
Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show
The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Trash Pandas Foundation are ringing in the Christmas spirit in the Rocket City. Nearly 1 million lights will be on display during the third annual Rocket City, drive-through Christmas Light Show, through Dec. 31. The Winter Wonderland inside Toyota Field is open on select dates through Christmas Eve. For complete details about tickets and prices, click here.
Ice skating at The Wharf
Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 15, at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters are required to complete a waiver before participating. Follow this link for the complete holiday schedule and ticket information. General admission is $15. The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance.