James Spann: Cool, dry Thanksgiving Day for Alabama; some rain possible Sunday

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Here are temperature observations across Alabama early this morning:

Haleyville — 28

Jasper — 28

Cullman — 30

Gadsden — 31

Fort Payne — 31

Decatur — 31

Meridianville — 31

Bessemer — 32

Huntsville — 32

Demopolis — 34

Tuscaloosa — 35

Birmingham — 36

Montgomery — 37

Anniston — 39

Dothan — 41

Mobile — 43

With a good supply of sunshine, we project highs in the 50s over the northern two-thirds of the state today, with low 60s to the south. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a disturbance in the northern Gulf, and a few sprinkles or patches of light rain are possible across the central and southern counties. Most places won’t see a drop with very limited moisture.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We start the day Friday with a cloudy sky, but some sun is possible by afternoon. The highs will be between 57 and 65 degrees. Saturday will feature a sunny sky with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. On Sunday, models have trended wetter in recent runs with the next wave moving in from the west. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will mention a few periods of light rain Sunday afternoon and night. Amounts should be one-quarter inch or less, and the high Sunday will be in the 50s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: A new surge of colder air arrives Monday, and for now the week looks dry with below-average temperatures. A freeze is likely for the northern half of the state Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For Saturday’s Iron Bowl (Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), it will be sunny and about 63 degrees at kickoff, dropping into the 50s by the second half — a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure appears to be forming along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic. This system could become a subtropical or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend while it loses its frontal characteristics and moves northeastward. The chances of subtropical or tropical development should end by early next week when the system moves over cooler waters.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of development, and it will remain far from land. Hurricane season ends in seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1949: Two F4 tornadoes tore through Alabama. One moved through Hackneyville, northeast of Alexander City, where 10 fatalities occurred. A woman and nine children were killed as their home was picked up and thrown 150 yards away and into another home. Injuries occurred in the second home.

The other tornado moved through Blount County; 32 homes and 84 other structures were damaged or destroyed, and 100 cattle were killed. Several of the homes were completely blown away. Three fatalities occurred in an Easley home and one fatality in an Oneonta home.

