James Spann: Sprinkles possible in Alabama tonight; light rain returns Sunday

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds are increasing across Alabama this afternoon ahead of a weak surface low in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures are in the 50s, about 7-10 degrees below average for Nov. 23.

A few sprinkles or areas of light rain are possible over the southern two-thirds of Alabama tonight, but many communities won’t see a drop. The best chance of measurable rain is near the Gulf Coast.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We start the day Friday with a cloudy sky, but some sun is possible by afternoon. The high will be between 57 and 65 degrees. Saturday will feature a sunny sky with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. On Sunday, models continue to trend wetter with the next wave moving in from the west. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will forecast periods of mostly light rain Sunday afternoon and night. Amounts should be one-quarter inch or less, and the high will be in the 50s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: A new surge of colder air arrives Monday, and for now most of the week looks dry with below-average temperatures. A freeze is likely for the northern half of the state Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. There’s some evidence rain could return on Friday, Dec. 1.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For Saturday’s Iron Bowl (Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), it will be sunny and about 63 degrees at kickoff, dropping into the 50s by the second half — a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure has developed along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic. This system could become a subtropical or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend while it loses its frontal characteristics and moves northeastward. The chances of subtropical or tropical development should end by early next week when the system moves over cooler waters.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of development, and it will remain far from land. Hurricane season ends in seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: The Rouse Simmons was a three-masted schooner famous for sinking during a violent storm on Lake Michigan. The ship was bound for Chicago with a cargo of Christmas trees when it foundered off the coast of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, killing all on board.

