Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: EarthABC

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at EarthABC.

Company: EarthABC

Company hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Leadership: Britt Corsi, founder and CEO

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: EarthABC from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Britt Corsi: We began with a simple hypothesis – that if we save businesses time and money, they will act. That if we align incentives, opportunities, and solutions to realize mutual benefit, we will engender trust, and from that, achieve profound results.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Corsi: At my core, I’m a systems thinker and problem solver, traits I’ve honed throughout my decade-long career in startups. While conducting commercialization research with NASA and analyzing climate data, I had a profound realization of the urgency of our challenges, spanning from energy to agriculture. The current and future roadmap transition for organizations is formidable. Amidst trillions of dollars flowing into energy research and product development, a critical question emerged: “How?” EarthABC provides the answer by establishing a user-friendly e-commerce platform that eliminates barriers and intermediaries, enabling organizations to identify and secure solutions. In essence, we’re transforming what was once a burdensome, complex and costly process into a streamlined, accessible and affordable path. Although EarthABC may appear to be a straightforward marketplace or matchmaker, our impact extends far beyond. It sets in motion a significant butterfly effect, elevating humanity and improving socioeconomic factors.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Corsi: It was imperative for the Earth Team to lean into shared interests with our early investors, partners, stakeholders and communities – and we saw that alignment with the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Corsi: Climate change stands as humanity’s paramount challenge and opportunity. Regardless of whether your primary focus is on making a positive impact or generating returns, the imperative remains unchanged. EarthABC stands ready to pioneer innovation over the next decade, bridging the gap between these two objectives while effectively addressing the pressing issue of climate change.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Corsi: EarthABC has a massive vision and mission, and we hope that through Techstars we’re better positioned to execute on it.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Corsi: Birmingham has been welcoming and receptive — it’s exactly the shared interest I hoped for.

Contact: www.earthabc.com; https://www.linkedin.com/company/earthabc

