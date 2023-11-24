‘Fried, stewed or nude’ oysters at Wintzell’s are among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

There are many restaurants in Alabama that serve oysters in a variety of ways, and do it well. But there is one Alabama restaurant that is synonymous with oysters – Wintzell’s Oyster House.

Founder J. Oliver Wintzell got things started in 1938 with a six-stool oyster bar in Mobile. Today, there are multiple locations throughout the state, and all have witty sayings posted on the walls and a reputation for serving the best Gulf oysters “fried, stewed or nude.”

Whatever way you enjoy an oyster at Wintzell’s, you’re getting what the Alabama Tourism Department has declared one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

RELATED: Oysters are industry, ecology and good eats in Alabama

RELATED: Distinguished Young Women take on oysters in Alabama

RELATED: 5 must-try seafood dishes at Alabama restaurants

RELATED: 10 essential Mobile restaurants