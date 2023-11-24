Published On: 11.24.23 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Iron Bowl weekend has arrived

TNRIronBowl

The Next Round's, from left, Ryan Brown, Emily Grace McWhorter and Jim Dunaway break down this year's matchup of the Iron Bowl. (The Next Round)

Auburn is coming off an embarrassing loss while Alabama is keeping its playoff hopes alive. What does that mean for this year’s Iron Bowl? The Next Round breaks it down.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.

