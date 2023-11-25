Auburn University, University of Alabama students collect more than 1 million pounds of food to fight hunger

Students from Auburn University and the University of Alabama together collected more than 1 million pounds of food for the second consecutive year through a friendly competition to fight food insecurity in Alabama.

Auburn won this year’s competition with its Beat Bama Food Drive, raising 686,807 pounds of food from Sept. 29 to Nov. 16, a school record. The food was donated to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

The University of Alabama’s Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive raised 326,644 pounds of food, enough to provide more than 272,000 meals through the West Alabama Food Bank, which serves nine counties in West Alabama.

According to Feeding America, more than 710,000 Alabamians struggle with food insecurity.

“It’s amazing what these two universities have done for the food insecure population of Alabama,” said Jean Rykaczewski, chief executive officer of the West Alabama Food Bank. “The last two years have been record-setting years for what we can do.”

Justin King, who served as president of Auburn’s drive, posted a message on the drive’s Facebook page urging those who contributed to continue the fight against hunger. “The next time you are at the grocery store, grab an extra can for your local food bank,” he wrote. “Volunteer your time to sort donations for your community. Host your own neighborhood drive.”

Portions of this story are drawn from an article by Bryant Welbourne on the University of Alabama’s website.