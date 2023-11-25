Scott Martin: Dry Saturday for Alabama; shower chances on Sunday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: This last Saturday of November will be very nice across Alabama. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 60s for much of the state, with upper 60s in the southeast.

A front will move into the state Sunday and will bring shower chances into the forecast, especially for the late morning through the late afternoon. However, models show a potential split, with much of the rainfall staying to the south. We’ll have to watch radar trends. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: Sunshine returns Monday, but so do much colder temperatures after the frontal passage. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching only the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry, with slightly warmer temperatures for some. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

We go warmer again on Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

On Thursday, we see a low developing showers and storms to our west, which will head in our general direction, but at this point, we’ll remain dry with sunny skies. Clouds will begin to build during the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the low will spin some rain into the state, with the best chances over the southern half. For now, this does not look to be a severe weather threat as models are showing no instability over Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the subtropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms but will transition more into a frontal-like system over the next day or so. Development into a tropical system is highly unlikely. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.