Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a luscious Roasted Turkey, Feta & Cranberry Pizza

Did you guys have a wonderful Thanksgiving? We had a great time. I didn’t take that many pictures or record any videos because I decided to take a little time away from social media to really enjoy my family and be present in the moment.

Ever since my youngest son told me, “Mommy, put your phone down and hold me,” (which made me feel so awful), I’ve been making a conscious effort to reduce my time on social media and make sure that I’m giving my family enough attention.

My husband and I hosted Thanksgiving dinner, and it was awesome. We had a ton of delicious food and just had a really good time. Speaking of the food, does anyone enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers as much as I do?

Of course, I love to eat the food on Thanksgiving Day, but I enjoy the leftovers just as much. Today’s recipe for Roasted Turkey, Feta & Cranberry Pizza is the perfect thing to make with some of those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Making this pizza was easy. I used a pre-made pizza dough, which was super convenient. I made a delicious cranberry vinaigrette with leftover cranberry sauce.

It was so good. The cranberry vinaigrette really brought out the flavors in this recipe. It tasted like a delicious upscale pizza that you find in a gourmet pizza restaurant.

The awesome thing about this Roasted Turkey, Feta & Cranberry Thanksgiving Pizza is that you can use whatever leftovers you have from your holiday dinner. Got some leftover ham? Just dice it up and sprinkle it on. You can also use green beans, cooked carrots and squash, too.

Roasted Turkey, Feta & Cranberry Pizza. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Roasted Turkey, Feta & Cranberry Pizza

Click here for a printable recipe.

Ingredients

1 (12-inch) prepared pizza crust

½ cup white garlic Alfredo sauce

1 cup shredded turkey

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup crumbled feta

For cranberry vinaigrette:

½ cup cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat skillet over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the onions. Stir them gently to coat with butter for about 5-7 minutes and scrape up any morsels that form on the bottom of the skillet. Set aside. Spread pizza dough onto pizza pan and spread Alfredo sauce onto pizza dough. Sprinkle mozzarella and feta over crust and top with turkey, onions and garlic. Bake for about 20 minutes or until crust is brown and cheese is melted. For cranberry vinaigrette, add the cranberry sauce, apple cider vinegar and olive oil to a blender and blend until smooth; season with salt and pepper to taste. Cut pizza into wedges and drizzle cranberry vinaigrette on top. Sprinkle additional feta on top, if desired.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.