James Spann: Cold, dry in Alabama through midweek; rain returns Thursday night, Friday

BRIGHTER BUT COLD DAY: Sunshine returns in full force to Alabama today, but the day will be cold and breezy, with highs in the 40s over the northern third of the state and 50s to the south. A freeze is likely across all of north and central Alabama tonight, with lows between 25 and 32 degrees early Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be a few degrees colder, with potential for freezing temperatures deep into south Alabama.

The weather will be dry through the daytime Thursday, and a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon with highs back in the 60s. An upper trough and surface front will bring rain into the state Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather will be unsettled, with several waves of rain and possible thunderstorms. At the moment it looks like rain on Friday is most likely during the morning, followed by a break late Friday afternoon and Friday night. The high Friday will be in the 60s.

For the weekend, we will forecast periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with highs holding in the 60s. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out Sunday, but for now the severe weather risk looks low. We do expect very beneficial rain Friday through Sunday, with amounts around 2 inches for north Alabama; the southern counties have potential for 2-4 inches — very good news for a state that still is experiencing drought.

NEXT WEEK: For now, much of next week looks dry with seasonal temperatures.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin this morning. Hurricane season ends Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1701: Anders Celsius, the astronomer who invented the Celsius, often called the centigrade thermometer scale, was born.

ON THIS DATE IN 1898: A powerful storm known as the “Portland Gale” affected coastal New England on Nov. 26-27. The storm formed when two areas of low pressure merged off the coast of New Jersey and traveled up the east coast. This storm produced hurricane-force winds in Nantucket and sank more than 150 boats and ships.

