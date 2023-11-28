Tuskegee University partnering with Intel to advance semiconductor manufacturing education

Tuskegee University has announced a groundbreaking partnership with global technology company Intel Corp. to bolster education in semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

The collaboration is designed to equip the next generation of engineering graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the critical growth industry of semiconductor manufacturing.

The project, spanning three years with total funding of more than $351,000, will be led by Li Jiang, an electrical and computer engineering professor in the College of Engineering. The team includes S. Keith Hargrove, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, and Naga Korivi, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering.

The project will provide undergraduate students with training opportunities in semiconductor technology and manufacturing through contemporary research and capstone design projects, leveraging expertise in these technology areas. Participating Tuskegee students will have a chance to attain hands-on skills in engineering design, semiconductor processing and device fabrication technologies, including experience working in the microelectronics cleanroom fabrication facility at Tuskegee University.

“Intel has generously provided a significant funding grant to Tuskegee University, and this landmark partnership underscores Tuskegee University’s commitment to staying at the forefront of engineering education and research,” Hargrove said. “The collaboration will serve as a platform for students to gain hands-on experience in semiconductor fabrication processes, enabling them to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application.”

The global chip shortage has resulted in recent initiatives to bring back semiconductor chip manufacturing to the United States. The effort is expected to boost demand for a skilled, professionally trained workforce in semiconductor manufacturing. The partnership with Intel is designed to provide engineering degree graduates the knowledge, practical training and skills to make them competitive for professional careers in semiconductor manufacturing.

“Intel, known for its pioneering innovations in semiconductor technology, recognizes the importance of investing in education to cultivate a skilled workforce for the future. By partnering with Tuskegee University, Intel aims to contribute to the diversification and strengthening of the semiconductor industry,” the university stated in a news release.

The Alabama Power Foundation is a supporter of Tuskegee University and all of Alabama’s historically Black colleges and universities.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Tuskegee University website.