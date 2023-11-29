BASF marks 2 major milestones at Huntsville, Alabama, catalyst plant

BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) representatives recently joined local and state officials to celebrate a pair of milestones for the company’s Huntsville facility — its 50th anniversary and the production of the 500 millionth catalyst at the site.

“Since the Huntsville site’s inception in 1973, we’ve continuously invested in innovative processes and equipment to help our customers reduce air pollution, and we’ve continuously invested in our most important asset — our people,” said Ray Weed, Huntsville site director for BASF.

The milestones, he said, “represent more than just numbers; they symbolize the unwavering dedication and hard work of our teams through the years.”

Over the years BASF has expanded the Huntsville location, including a 2017 project, to become ECMS’s largest automotive catalyst site.

Today, more than 700 employees and contractors work at the site. In 2022, the site’s economic impact included an annual payroll of $73.6 million and $1.2 million in local and state taxes.

“I’ve witnessed the transformative effects of companies like BASF on our local communities and the broader economy,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “BASF has not only contributed to the growth of Huntsville but has also been a driving force in Alabama’s economic development.”

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, left, joins BASF officials to mark a pair of milestones for the company's Huntsville facility — its 50th anniversary and the production of the 500 millionth catalyst at the site. (BASF)

Pollution control

BASF pioneered the emission control catalyst at the Huntsville facility, with the first catalytic converters appearing in 1975-model cars. This breakthrough invention used in all vehicles with an internal combustion engine converts hazardous compounds such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons into naturally occurring compounds like carbon dioxide, nitrogen and water, leading to a reduction in air pollution.

BASF catalysts have eliminated billions of tons of air pollutants.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude to our respected customers who have trusted us to supply them with high-quality catalysts over many years,” said Melissa Matejek, vice president, Americas and Global Key Accounts, ECMS Mobile Emissions Catalysts.

“It is the continuous collaboration with them that makes it possible for us to develop and produce advanced technologies to meet strict emissions standards,” she said. “Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here today celebrating this extraordinary milestone.”

The past half-century has also seen the site invested as a community partner in Huntsville with involvement in more than a dozen community groups and the establishment of the BASF Career Institute. The institute collaborates with career coaches and directors as well as counselors to pave a path for area high school seniors aspiring to join the manufacturing industry.

“Our Huntsville site is a crucial part of our global production network,” said Jan Oldenburg, vice president, Global Operations, ECMS Mobile Emissions Catalysts. “Since the world’s first catalyst was produced 50 years ago, the site has made a significant impact in making the air we breathe cleaner.

“I am very proud of the Huntsville site. The milestone we are celebrating today is only possible because of our dedicated team,” Oldenburg said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.